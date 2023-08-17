News18 Evening Digest: Chandrayaan-3 Vikram Lander Separates Successfully From Main Module And Other Top Stories

Hello, readers! In today’s evening digest, News18 brings to you the latest updates on Chandrayaan-3, Air India’s special launch on 96-hour network-wide sale and other stories.

Chandrayaan-3 Vikram Lander Separates Successfully From Main Module

The lander, Vikram, of ISRO’s Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft, detached successfully from the propulsion module on Thursday. The lunar mission by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), had successfully established a nearly circular orbit around the Moon. READ MORE

Can Kamal Nath Wilt BJP’s Lotus in MP? Armed With Hindutva Trump Card, Congress Veteran Eyes Victory

As you drive into Chhindwara in Madhya Pradesh, the landmark is the 101.8-feet Hanuman temple. Chhindwara has been the nine-time constituency of former chief minister Kamal Nath and the credit for building this temple goes to him. As race for the state heats up, the fight for the Hindutva vote has become fierce. READ MORE

IndiGo Pilot Collapses and Dies at Nagpur Boarding Gate Moments Before Pune Flight

An IndiGo pilot collapsed and died at the Nagpur boarding gate on Thursday morning, just before he was about to operate a flight to Pune. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) stated that the pilot had operated two sectors yesterday: Trivandrum-Pune-Nagpur, in the early morning hours between 3 am and 7 am. READ MORE

UAE Astronaut Sultan Al-Neyadi Asked This Heartwarming Question by His Son from Earth | WATCH

UAE astronaut Sultan Al-Neyadi recently achieved a historic milestone by becoming the first Arab to be part of a long-term mission to the International Space Station (ISS). During his mission, in an endearing exchange with his son via video conference, he revealed his deep attachment to Earth and what he loves most about the blue planet. READ MORE

Air India Launches Special 96-Hour Network-wide Sale, Here’s How To Avail Offer

Good news for everyone who is planning a trip, no matter if it is within the country or overseas. The leading carrier Air India has launched a special 96-hour sale across its domestic and international route network, allowing interested flyers to enjoy great discounts on flights. READ MORE

Neeraj Chopra Implores MEA to Find Solution for Kishore Jena’s Visa Situation Ahead of World Athletics Championships

Indian javelin throw ace Neeraj Chopra has sought the intervention of the Ministry of External Affairs pertaining to the situation of fellow athlete Kishore Jena’s visa predicament ahead of the World Athletics Championships scheduled to take place in Budapest, Hungary between August 19-27. READ MORE