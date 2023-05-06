News18 Evening Digest: Charles Crowned King of UK, Over 50 Dead in Manipur Violence and Other Top Stories

Hello readers, News18 brings you the latest updates on the coronation ceremony of British King Charles III, Karnataka elections, and other top stories.

Charles III Crowned King, Camilla Crowned Queen in Historic Ceremony

King Charles III was officially crowned in a historic coronation ceremony at Westminster Abbey on Saturday. During the two-hour service, the Archbishop of Canterbury placed the St. Edward’s crown on the king’s head, and the congregation cheered “God save the king.” King Charles III took the solemn oath to govern the people of the United Kingdom with “justice and mercy” and to foster an environment where people of all faiths and beliefs can live freely. READ MORE

Manipur Violence: Death Toll Crosses 50; Shops, Markets Open in Imphal Amidst Wary Peace

The death toll in the violence-hit Manipur increased to 54, officials said on Saturday as wary normalcy was observed in the Imphal Valley with the opening of shops and markets. Rapid Action Force (RAF) and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) troops manned all major areas and roads. READ MORE

PM Says Cong Lacks the Courage to Call India ‘Mother of Democracy’; ‘Veer Bajrangi’ Chants at Yogi’s Rally

Addressing the row over Congress’ alleged promise to ban Bajrang Dal if it comes to power in the state, BJP’s star campaigner and UP CM Yogi Adityanath on Saturday said the people of Karnataka can’t accept the ban on Bajrang Dal. Yogi Adityanath, while addressing a rally in Karnataka’s Chikkamagaluru, said the Congress party is playing with the Hindu faith. READ MORE

Hrithik Roshan Asks Paps ‘Aap Log Bhaag Ke Aaye Kya?’ as They Rush To Capture Him With Saba Azad

READ MORE Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad are undoubtedly one of the most loved couples in BTown. They are often captured going out and about town dishing out major couple goals. Paps recently spotted them exiting a theatre in town. As they rushed to capture him, Hrithik was heard asking, ‘Aap Log Bhaag Ke Aaye Kya?’ A video of the same has gone viral on the internet.

In a rare incident, a scorpion stung a female passenger on board an Air India flight. The flight was on its way to Mumbai from Nagpur. Confirming the reports, Air India said that the incident occurred on April 23 and the passenger was immediately administered necessary medical treatment. She is now out of danger. READ MORE

