News18 Evening Digest: Congress Seals Big Victory, Faces Challenges on CM Post And Other Top Stories

Karnataka ssembly Election Result 2023 LIVE: Congress Seals Big Victory, Faces Challenge on CM Post; PM Modi Extends Wishes

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi congratulated his party leaders and workers for the thumping victory in the Karnataka Assembly elections as the votes were counted on Saturday. Stating that the grand old party “fought Karnataka war with love,” Rahul vowed that the five guarantees of the party will be fulfilled in the southern state. Meanwhile, all eyes are now on Congress’s decision for the Chief Minister post for which DK Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah are seen as top contenders. READ MORE

K’taka Masterstroke, Not Faux Pas: How ‘Bajrang Dal Ban’ Powered Cong in Muslim-Dominated Old Mysore

The ‘Bajrang Dal’ controversy was seen as a faux pas by the Congress during the Karnataka election campaign, but it does not seem to have helped the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the results. Instead, the controversy seems to have consolidated the Muslim voters, even in the Old Mysore region, behind the Congress. READ MORE

Karnataka Election Results: Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Covered 51 Seats, Congress Winning 36 of These

A highly localised campaign keeping state leaders DK Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah in the front has propelled the Congress towards a clear majority in Karnataka elections, but party leader Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo yatra seems to have played a key role in at least 36 seats. READ MORE

UP Municipal Polls 2023 Result LIVE: CM Yogi Calls Nikay Chunav Results ‘BJP’s Biggest Win’; Saffron Sweep in All 17 ULBs

The BJP got a sweep in the urban local body (ULB) elections as the party managed to maintain its dominance in Nagar Nigam, Nagar Palika Parishad, Nagar Panchayat polls. While the BJP managed to lead in all the 17 Mayor seats, it registered victory in Jhansi, Ayodhya, Bareilly, Saharanpur, Ghaziabad, Mathura and Moradabad. BSP, Congress and SP are still stuck at zero. READ MORE

Watch: Chaos as Crowd Disruption Forces SRH vs LSG IPL 2023 Match to be Halted After Controversial No-ball Decision

The IPL 2023 contest between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Lucknow Super Giants was halted for several minutes after a reported disruption caused by crowd during the 19th over of the SRH innings at the Raji Gandhi International Stadium on Saturday. READ MORE