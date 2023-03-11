News18 Evening Digest: Covid Positivity Rate Shows Uptick in Some States As H3N2 Cases Rise and Other Top Stories

Covid Positivity Rate Shows Uptick in Some States As H3N2 Cases Rise, Centre Urges More Surveillance

The Union Health Ministry on Saturday expressed concerns over the fresh rise in Covid-19 positivity rate in some states amid increasing cases of the seasonal influenza subtype H3N2 and said that it needed to be promptly addressed. READ MORE

WATCH | 16 Injured, 2 Critical After KSRTC Bus Hits Car, Crashes into Church Arch in Kerala’s Pathanamthitta

At least 16 people were injured and two were in critical condition after a state-owned KSRTC bus collided with another vehicle and crashed into the arch of a church in Kerala’s Pathanamthitta on Saturday. READ MORE

‘I Used to Hide Under Bed’: DCW Chief Opens Up on Sexual Assault by Father During Childhood | WATCH

Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chief Swati Maliwal on Saturday said that she was “sexually assaulted" by her father in her childhood. Recalling her ordeal, Maliwal alleged that her father used to beat her up regularly and she faced abuse till the time she was in Class 4. READ MORE

Gujarat Giants vs Delhi Capitals Live Score WPL 2023: Meg Lanning’s DC Look to Bounce Against GG

Delhi Capitals suffered a crushing defeat against Mumbai Indians in their last match and will be raring to bounce back against Gujarat Giants on Saturday. LIVE NOW

Satish Kaushik’s Death: ‘Objectionable Medicine’ Found, Cops To Examine CCTV Footage

Days after Satish Kaushik’s sudden demise, it has now been reported that Delhi police have found packets of ‘objectionable medicine’ from the farmhouse where the actor-director was staying. Reportedly, the farmhouse belongs to Satish Kaushik’s friend Vikas Malu. READ MORE

Sushmita Sen Walks Ramp In First Public Appearance After Surviving ‘Very Big’ Heart Attack; Pics

Days after surviving a ‘very big’ heart attack, Sushmita Sen walked the ramp for fashion designer Anushree Reddy. In the pictures that have now surfaced on social media, the Bollywood diva can be seen posing in a lime green embellished lehenga. She accessorised her look with a green necklace and a finger ring. Needless to say, the actress look prettiest as she flaunted her million-dollar smile. READ MORE

