News18 Evening Digest: Cyclone Biparjoy Leaves Over 1,000 Villages Without Power And Other Top Stories

Cyclone Biparjoy LIVE: No Lives Lost in Gujarat, Says NDRF DG; Over 1,000 Villages Without Power

Biparjoy (meaning disaster or calamity in Bengali) unleashed destructive wind speeds of up to 140 kmph and incessant rains as trees and electricity poles were uprooted, while seawater entered villages located in low-lying areas. “Forty-five villages in Naliya tehsil of Kutch district plunged into darkness after electricity cables were snapped and poles got uprooted due to the cyclone,” an official said. READ MORE

Opposition Unity Gaining Momentum: Nitish Kumar Predicts BJP May Go for Early Lok Sabha Polls

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has predicted that the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) may for early Lok Sabha elections as the efforts of opposition unity are gaining momentum. The Janata Dal (U) leader has met several opposition leaders in the past few weeks in a bid to form a front to take on the BJP in 2024. READ MORE

‘Law & Order in Manipur is Total Failure’: Union Minister ‘Shocked’ After His Imphal House Set on Fire

Aday after his house was set ablaze by miscreants in Imphal, Union minister Rajkumar Ranjan Singh said that he was “shocked" with his fellow citizens who did this, and that the law and order situation in Manipur is a “total failure." READ MORE

‘Income is Legitimate & Taxed’: Sukesh Chandrashekar Offers Rs 10 Cr Donation for Odisha Train Accident

Alleged conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar, lodged in Delhi’s Mandoli jail in the Rs 200 crore money laundering case, has offered Rs 10 crore for Odisha train accident. In a letter to Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, Chandrasekhar had sought permission to make the donation, mentioning that the amount is his “legit and taxed income". READ MORE

Adipurush: Ajay-Atul Defend Jai Shri Ram Song Against Propaganda Claims, Say ‘This Is Us’ | Exclusive

Adipurush released today, June 16, in all its glory. The film, which stars Prabhas and Kriti Sanon in the lead, has been the talk of the town for its visuals and casting. However, during the promotions, Adipurush’s song also grabbed attention. Composed by the popular duo Ajay-Atul, the songs have been heard in trailers, teasers and even malls. READ MORE