News18 Evening Digest: Decoding PM Modi's Last I-Day Speech Before 2024 Polls; Why Himachal Is Receiving So Much Rain & Other Top Stories

Hello, readers! In today’s evening digest, News18 brings to you the latest updates from PM Modi’s address to the country on the occasion of Independence Day, the rain tragedy in Himachal Pradesh, and other stories.

5 Messages, 3 ‘Evils’, 1 Prediction: Decoding PM Modi’s Last I-Day Speech Before 2024 Polls

Delivering his 10th consecutive Independence Day speech, and the last before 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hit all the right political notes at the Red Fort on Tuesday. READ MORE

WATCH | With Folded Hands, CJI Shows Gratitude As PM Modi Lauds SC’s Regional Language Initiative

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday praised the Supreme Court’s decision to translate the key elements of its judgments into regional languages. The Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud, who was among the dignitaries during the PM’s speech, acknowledged Modi’s praise with folded hands. READ MORE

The New Modi Mantra: Reform, Perform & Transform | Drone Training for Women, Praise for CJI in PM’s I-Day Speech

More reforms, focus on women-centric schemes, an interest waiver for housing loans for the poor, a benefit plan for the skilled and unskilled labour class, primarily Other Backward Class (OBC), praise for the Chief Justice of India (CJI) and a pat on the back for the bureaucracy — Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 10th Independence Day speech, the last before the 2024 general elections, on Tuesday mentioned several policies and schemes. READ MORE

Over 55 Killed and Many Feared Buried; Why is Himachal Pradesh Receiving So Much Rain | Explained

At least 55 people have been killed in Himachal Pradesh as heavy rainfall, cloudbursts, and landslides have created havoc in the state, triggering landslides, blocking key roads, and damaging houses. Many people are feared to be buried under the debris of house collapses and landslides. READ MORE

Uttar Pradesh: Man, Carrying Daughter on Shoulders, Shot at Point Blank Range in Shahjahanpur | WATCH

In a horrific incident, a young man carrying his toddler daughter on his shoulder was shot in the head from close range by a criminal in Uttar Pradesh’s Shahjahanpur. The incident reportedly took place late on Sunday night in the Babuzai area of the district, in which the man, identified as Shoaib, was critically injured and is undergoing treatment at a hospital. READ MORE

After Massive Theatrical Success, Rajinikanth’s Jailer Gets OTT Release Partners

Nelson Dilipkumar’s highly anticipated film Jailer, featuring superstar Rajinikanth in the lead role, has recently graced the theatres, garnering praise from critics and marking its position as the fifth highest-grossing Indian film of 2023. Amidst the film’s success, discussions surrounding its digital rights and streaming prospects are making waves on social media platforms. READ MORE

‘Chutti Hai Fir Bhi..’: Virat Kohli Hits the Treadmill on Independence Day, Trains for Asia Cup | WATCH

There are no off days for Virat Kohli, the former India captain shared a video as he hit the treadmill on Independence Day 2023 as he continues his preparation for the upcoming Asia Cup 2023. Kohli was left out of India’s recently concluded five-match T20I series against West Indies, and he will play no part in the upcoming three T20Is against Ireland. READ MORE

‘Makes Every Indian Proud’: Ricky Kej, Royal Philharmonic Lauded for Rendition of Jana Gana Mana

Three-time Grammy Award winner Ricky Kej released an instrumental version of the Indian national anthem to commemorate India’s 77th Independence Day. The rendition of the Jana Gana Mana was rendered by the famed 100-member Royal Philharmonic Orchestra based in London. READ MORE