News18 Evening Digest: Delhi Becomes No-flying Zone Ahead of G20; Plea Against RaGa's Return to Lok Sabha and Other Top Stories

Hello readers, in today’s digest, New18 brings you the latest updates on plea against Rahul Gandhi’s return to Lok Sabha, Controversy around Harish Salve’s Third Marriage and other top stories.

G20 Summit: Delhi Becomes No-Fly Zone For Non-Scheduled Flights During Meet

READ MORE Delhi Airport has notified airmen (NOTAM) about the G20 Leaders’ Summit scheduled later this week. As per the notice, no landing or take-off for non-scheduled flights of scheduled airline operators, and general aviation flights (non-scheduled charter flights) will be allowed at Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport while the summit is underway.

‘Lok Sabha’s Domain or Election Commission’s?’ Plea in SC Over Rahul Gandhi’s Return to Parliament

A plea in the Supreme Court on Tuesday, challenging Lok Sabha secretariat notification that reinstated former Congress president Rahul Gandhi as the Member of Parliament. The petition said that once a lawmaker loses his office by operation of law, he can’t be reinstated as an MP until he is acquitted of the charges. READ MORE

At Harish Salve’s 3rd Marriage Party, Lalit Modi & Moin Qureshi Stir Row | Know Issue, Lawyer’s Reply

While Harish Salve’s wedding is personal, the event caught people’s attention when pictures of Lalit Modi raising a toast to the newlyweds at a private party went viral. Moin Qureshi, a controversial meat exporter, was spotted too. READ MORE

Vicky Kaushal Reveals His Father Cried After Being ‘Scolded’, Called ‘Just a Stuntman’ On Sets

Vicky Kaushal’s father Sham Kaushal is a stunt director. In a recent interview, the actor opened up about the difficulties his father faced in the industry and revealed how he was often ‘humiliated’ or ‘scolded’. Vicky revealed his father once even cried after being called ‘just a stuntman’ on sets. READ MORE

India ODI World Cup Squad: Balance, Depth and ‘Good Headache’ Remain Keywords

There were no surprises when chairman of the men’s selection committee Ajit Agarkar announced India’s 15-member squad for the ODI World Cup. From the 18 players (including travelling reserve Sanju Samson) picked for the Asia Cup, Prasidh Krishna, Tilak Varma and Samson failed to make the World Cup cut. READ MORE