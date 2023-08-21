News18 Evening Digest: Delhi Govt Officer Accused of Raping Dead Friend's Daughter Suspended, Arrested and Other Top Stories

Hello, readers! In today’s evening digest, News18 brings to you the latest updates on the Delhi rape case, Lucy Letby case and other top stories.

Delhi Rape Case: Govt Officer Accused of Raping Dead Friend’s Daughter Suspended, Arrested

A senior official in the Delhi government’s Women and Child Development department, who is accused of raping his friend’s minor daughter repeatedly for months, has been suspended and arrested.READ MORE

Karnataka Govt to Replace NEP with New State Education Policy; BJP Slams ‘Ridiculous’ Move

The Congress-led Karnataka government will scrap the NEP adopted by the previous BJP government and will be introducing a new state education policy that ensures “quality education," Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar announced on Monday. READ MORE

Lucy Letby Skips Murder Sentencing, UK PM Rishi Sunak Calls Baby Killer Nurse a ‘Coward’

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak slammed Nurse Lucy Letby for not being present in the courtroom during her sentencing. Nurse Lucy Letby who murdered seven babies during her time at a hospital in the UK’s Chester as nurse for the hospital’s paediatric unit. READ MORE

Google Dark Web Report Now Available For These Users In India: What Is It And How It Works

Google One subscribers in India can finally access the dark web report. The report basically offers details on any possible data breach that includes their data such as name, phone number, email address and more. READ MORE

Mera Naam Joker To Pyaar Ka Punchnama, When Word Of Mouth Made Them Hits

Numerous Bollywood films grace the big screen annually, achieving remarkable box office success. Some of these movies thrive even with minimal promotional efforts, relying on word-of-mouth and compelling narratives to attract audiences. These successes demonstrate the power of captivating stories and organic publicity in the industry. READ MORE

‘Shikhar Dhawan has Been Terrific, But…’: Ajit Agarkar Opens Up on Veteran Opener’s Absence in Asia Cup Squad

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced the squad that is set to represent the Indian team at the upcoming Asia Cup, as veteran opening batsman Shikhar Dhawan missed out on a place in the side. READ MORE