News18 Evening Digest: Delhi Ordinance Row Sent to Supreme Court By SC And Other Top Stories

Hello, Readers! In today’s evening digest, News18 brings to you the latest updates on the Delhi Ordinance row, sales report of BMW India and other major stories.

SC Sends Delhi Ordinance Row to Constitutional Bench

The Supreme Court on Monday said it will refer the issue concerning the challenge to the Delhi services ordinance of the central government to the constitution bench. READ MORE

BMW India Sales Report: Brand Registers Best-Ever Half-Yearly, Quarterly and June 2023 Growth

The luxury car manufacturer BMW India has shared the sales figures for the best-ever half-year, quarter, and June in 2023. The company in its official press release informed that the brand has achieved decent sales in all the brands including BMW, MINI, and BMW Motorrad. READ MORE

Netweb Technologies IPO Day 1: Know Price, GMP, Reviews, Other Details Before Buying

Netweb Technologies is open to public for subscription starting today, July 17. The issue will conclude on Wednesday, July 19. This would be the third offering in the current month after Senco Gold and Utkarsh Small Finance Bank. READ MORE

Karan Asks Abhishek About Salman Khan In Front of Aishwarya Rai In Viral Video: ‘Stop Working…’

An old video of Karan Johar asking Bollywood star Abhishek Bachchan about his actor-wife, Aishwarya Rai’s ex Salman Khan, is going viral on Reddit. The video is from the third season of Karan’s popular chat show Koffee With Karan, in which Aishwarya had appeared with Abhishek, three years after their marriage. This particular episode was aired on TV in 2010. READ MORE

Deepika Padukone Looks Incredibly Stunning in Pink Athleisure, Giving off Total Barbie Feels

Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone shared new pictures on her Instagram, in a pretty pink outfit. The internet compared her to Barbie, and her husband-actor Ranveer Singh had a special message for her. Deepika was spotted wearing pink shorts and a top that matched. She wore a chic black cap, smokey eye makeup, and a bright smile to complete her appearance. READ MORE

Ashes 2023 4th Test: England Reveal Playing XI, Make 1 Change as Ollie Robinson Axed

Keeping up with their tradition of revealing their playing XI in the days ahead of the match, England Cricket have stated the group which will be taking to the field against Australia in Manchester for the fourth Test. Ashes 2023 has been nothing short of a roller coaster ride, there have been close games, dramatic exchanges, Alex Carey’s dismissal against Jonny Bairstow during the second Test and then England’s comeback in the third Test. READ MORE