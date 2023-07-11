News18 Evening Digest: Dy CM Ajit Pawar Wants Finance or Home As Maha Cabinet Expansion Nears and Other Top Stories

Hello Readers, in today’s evening digest, News18 brings to you the latest updates on the UCC debate, Maharashtra politics, and other top stories.

Maha Berth-Day Nears: Ajit Adamant on Finance, Home, UDD, Shinde Ready to Give Energy, Revenue

Maharashtra’s cabinet expansion and portfolio distribution was the key topic of discussion in Monday’s late-night meeting between Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and his two deputy CMs Devendra Fadnavis (Bharatiya Janata Party) and (Nationalist Congress Party) Ajit Pawar, according to sources. READ MORE

In UCC Debate, BJP Must Highlight How 1937 Shariat Act Divided India, Says Gurumurthy | News18 Exclusive

Truth that cannot be debated, can harm the country, RSS ideologue S Gurumurthy said, batting for a Uniform Civil Code in the country in an interview to News18. Explaining the origins of separate laws for Muslims in certain matters, Gurumurthy said the ruling BJP must bring to light how The Muslim Personal Law (Shariat) Act, 1937 led to Partition. READ MORE

Blow for ED Chief, SC Says Extension of Sanjay Mishra Invalid, Can Continue Till July 31

The extension of Enforcement Directorate (ED) chief is invalid, said the Supreme Court on Tuesday. The court mentioned that Chief Sanjay Mishra can head ED till July 31. READ MORE

India Women Beat Bangladesh by 8 Runs in Low-Scoring Thriller, Take Unassailable 2-0 Lead in T20I Series

Indian Women’s cricket team churned out a thrilling 8-run win over Bangladesh women to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the T20I series. Having won the first match, India managed to restrict the Bangla Tigers to a total of 87 runs in the low-scoring thriller at Sher-e-Bangla Stadium in Dhaka, having scored 95 runs after opting to bat first.READ MORE

Harshvardhan Rane Dating Sanjeeda Shaikh? Actor Breaks Silence and Says ‘I Would Still…’ | Exclusive

Actors Harshvardhan Rane and Sanjeeda Shaikh have been making headlines for an alleged brewing romance. While the two have not officially confirmed if they are dating one another, what added fuel to the fire were their latest pictures from a holiday in Gir Forest. Last month, the duo had taken to their respective Instagram accounts to share pictures from their day out during a jungle safari. Some fans noticed that the backdrop and the jeep they were seated in their individual posts bore a resemblance. Sanjeeda was also accompanied by her daughter for the vacation. READ MORE

Deepika Padukone-Backed Startup Shuts Down, Downsized To Seed Business; Here’s What We Know

FrontRow, an education platform supported by celebrities like Deepika Padukone and Raftaar, has shut down its operations after laying off 75% of its workforce. Co-founder Ishaan Preet Singh confirmed the news, stating that the company officially ceased regular operations on June 30. Singh mentioned that they are exploring options for potential purchase agreements of the platform and its team, while also considering the possibility of returning the capital. The board will make a decision on the future course of action in the upcoming months. Following the layoffs in October of the previous year, FrontRow downsized to a seed business with approximately 35 employees, Singh added. READ MORE