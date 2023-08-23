News18 Evening Digest: Ex-ISRO Chief Sivan 'Confident' of Chandrayaan-3 Success And Other Top Stories

Hello, readers! In today’s evening digest, News18 brings to you the latest updates on Chandrayaan-3, BRICS Summit and other stories.

Chandrayaan-3: Ex-ISRO Chief Sivan ‘Confident’ of Success, Says Learnt Lessons From Chandrayaan-2 Failure

Ahead of the much-anticipated Chandrayaan-3’s lunar landing, former ISRO chief K Sivan on Wednesday expressed confidence about the mission’s success, saying the space agency has learnt lessons from Chandrayaan-2’s failure. READ MORE

‘40% Onion Export Duty Makes Us Cry’: Farmers, Traders at Asia’s Largest Market in Lasalgaon | Nashik Ground Report

Waiting at the Vinchur market in Nashik with his truck carrying 12 quintals of onions, farmer Yogesh Gotekar, 52, looks tense. “Today is the last day of my daughter’s admission for a pharmacy course. I have to pay the fees by 5 pm or she will lose her seat. I don’t want my children to do farming, as it is a continuous struggle. No one really bothers about farmers. I want them to take up a noble profession,” Gotekar tells News18, amid continuous calls from home on Tuesday afternoon. READ MORE

‘Good For India’: Elon Musk’s Reaction To Chandrayaan-3 And Interstellar Budget Comparison

With a billion prayers for Chandrayaan-3, India’s third lunar exploration mission conducted by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), will attempt a landing on the moon Wednesday evening. Scientists have predicted “20 minutes of terror" before the touchdown. If the mission succeeds, India will become the fourth country to land a spacecraft on the moon after Russia, the United States, and China. READ MORE

WATCH | At BRICS Summit, PM Modi Expresses Deep Respect for Tricolour, Sets New Standard for World Leaders

Prime Minister Narendra Modi set an example for global leaders in Johannesburg on Wednesday when he displayed his respect for the Indian tricolour on a global stage. READ MORE

Katrina Kaif Calls Ranbir Kapoor a ‘DIFFICULT’ Person in Viral Interview, Refuses To Work With Him

Former couple Katrina Kaif and Ranbir Kapoor were seen in three movies together. They were first seen in Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani (2009) and Raajneeti (2010). They then reunited for Jagga Jasoos (2017), however, midway through the filming, they broke up. Nevertheless, the exes promoted the film together. During the promotions, Katrina admitted she would never reunite with Ranbir after Jagga Jasoos. She called Ranbir a ‘trying and testing person’ and did not want to work with him again. READ MORE

Praggnanandhaa vs Carlsen, Chess World Cup 2023 LIVE: Indian Genius Takes on Norwegian Master, Game 2 Underway

Indian chess prodigy Praggnanandhaa resumes his final battle with Norwegian GM Magnus Carlsen on Tuesday in Baku, Azerbaijan. The opening game of the summit clash ended in a draw as the players shared the spoils on Tuesday as they picked up 0.5 points each. The finalists will look to outwit their opponents as the second game of the championship match gets underway. READ MORE