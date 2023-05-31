News18 Evening Digest: Fiscal Deficit For 2022-23 At 6.4%, Cong Banks on RaGa's Belief for 2024 & Other Top Stories

Hello readers, in today’s digest, News18 brings you the latest updates on India’s fiscal deficit figure, Congress’s roadmap to 2024 and other top stories.

Fiscal Deficit Meets Govt’s Target 6.4% Of GDP

India’s fiscal deficit of 6.4% for the last financial year (FY 2022-23) ended March 31 narrowed from a year earlier and also met the government’s target, as per the latest data released by the Controller General of Accounts on Tuesday. At Rs 17.33 lakh crore, the fiscal deficit for 2022-23 amounts to 6.4 per cent of the GDP. However, in absolute terms, it is lower than the revised estimate of Rs 17.55 lakh crore by Rs 22,188 crore. READ MORE

‘Badlav’ the Buzzword for 2024? Cong Banks on RaGa’s Belief to Tweak Poll Strategy, Train Guns on PM Modi

The first speech by Rahul Gandhi in California is just the beginning of many such talks in the United States. As expected, the speech has generated controversy, with knives out between the BJP and Congress. The remaining sessions and interactions by the former MP are likely to generate controversy too as the Grand Old Party and Rahul Gandhi have decided to brazen it out and take on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP — even abroad. READ MORE

‘Inspired by The Kerala Story’: Mumbai Model Accuses Ranchi Man Of Rape, Conversion Bid

Mumbai police have registered a case against the owner of a Ranchi grooming institute after a model from Bihar accused him of sexual harassment and blackmailing her. In her complaint, the Mumbai-based model said her ordeal started in 2020 when she joined the accused Tanveer Akhtar Mohd Lake Khan’s modelling agency. READ MORE

Sunny Deol To Host Mega Premiere Shows For Gadar Re-Release In 4 Cities? Details You Must Know

To celebrate the re-release of Gadar, Sunny Deol and Anil Sharma, have exciting plans for a grand premiere in four cities: Mumbai, Lucknow, Indore, and Jaipur. The film is set for a theatrical re-release on June 9, while Gadar 2 will be released on August 11. READ MORE

Art Lovers Spot ‘iPhone’ In 19th Century Painting, Spark Time Travel Theories

Most of us are enthralled by the idea of time travel as we have, over the years, been exposed to an array of science fiction work involving the theory. We let our imaginations run wild whenever we get so much as an inkling of evidence of time travel, although most of them can be rationally explained. And now, conspiracy theorists are at it again. Art lovers have convinced themselves that a painting from the 19th century features an iPhone. READ MORE