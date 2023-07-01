News18 Evening Digest: France Riots Enter Day 4; Gujarat Monsoon Fury and Other Top Stories

Hello Readers, in today’s digest, News18 brings you the latest updates on France riots, the Gujarat monsoon alert and other top stories.

France Burns for Fourth Night in a Row, Rioters as Young as 13 Yrs Held; Over 1,100 Arrested

France witnessed the fourth night of unabated violence even though the government said that the extent of the violence was comparatively lesser than what transpired in the previous three nights. French President Macron accused rioters of exploiting the situation as 471 were arrested on the fourth day of the riots. READ MORE

Gujarat Monsoon Fury: Red Alert in Junagadh, Amreli; NDRF Deployed as Heavy Rains Unleash Flood-like Chaos

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) were deployed in Kutch, Jamnagar, Junagadh and Navsari after heavy rains inundated low-lying areas in cities and villages and created a flood-like situation in several parts of Gujarat on Saturday. READ MORE

Telangana: Man Attacked With Sharp Weapon, Boulders in Broad Daylight; 4 Arrested | WATCH

Four people, including a techie, have been arrested in Telangana after a 28-year-old was attacked with a sharp object in broad daylight in Suryapet on Thursday. The man was attacked brutally on a busy street in full public view. READ MORE

UCC is Latest Albatross Around Congress’ Neck as BJP Plans to Expose ‘Duplicity’ on Hindutva Push

The Uniform Civil Code (UCC) has divided both the Opposition and the Congress itself, just ahead of the parliamentary committee on Law and justice meeting on July 3 to discuss UCC and Law Commission inputs on the same. READ MORE

Dharmendra’s 1st Wife Prakash On His Relationship With Hema Malini: ‘I Don’t Approve Of Them’

Veteran actor Dharmendra has always liked to keep his family life personal. But his recent Instagram post for his second wife Hema Malini and daughters Esha, and Ahana has once again put him in the spotlight. We all know that Dharmendra converted to Islam to marry Hema Malini even though he was already married to Prakash Kaur and was the father of four children. READ MORE