News18 Evening Digest: 'Gaddar Diwas' Row Triggers Shinde vs Uddhav in Maha and Other Top Stories

Hello readers, in today’s digest, News18 brings you the latest updates on developing political controversy around ‘Gaddar Diwas’ in Maharashtra and other top stories

Attacks, Counters & Protests: ‘Gaddar Diwas’ Call by Uddhav’s Sena Triggers Fresh ‘Maha’ Ripples

The two factions of Shiv Sena are at loggerheads again, and this time it’s over gaddar divas (traitors’ day). The fresh verbal duel began on Sunday when Uddhav Thackeray, during Shiv Sena (UBT) plenary, asked party workers to celebrate June 20 as traitors’ day as Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde and others in his camp rebelled last year on the date and joined hands with the Bharatiya Janata Party. READ MORE

Adipurush Sparks Fierce Protests Across India: Call for Nationwide Ban, Murdabad Chants, Threats

Massive protests have broken out in India as people took to the streets to oppose the release of the controversial film, Adipurush, for allegedly distorting the Hindu epic Ramayana and its characters in the movie. Directed by Om Raut, Adipurush is an on-screen adaptation of the Ramayana and stars Prabhas as Ram, Kriti Sanon as Sita and Saif Ali Khan as Ravana. READ MORE

Frisking May Soon be Less Common at Airports Across India, Only Fliers Flagged by Scanners May be Frisked

Soon, frisking may not be the norm at airports and may be reserved only for fliers who don’t clear suspicion after passing through metal detectors and body scanners, top sources in the Civil Aviation Ministry told News18. A senior ministry official told News18 that two to four full-body scanners shall be deployed in airports across the country in a phased manner, following which physical frisking of passengers, airport staff and airline crew will be reserved in rare cases. READ MORE

PM Narendra Modi to Meet Elon Musk First Time After His Twitter Takeover | The US Guestlist

Among the two dozen thought leaders, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to meet during his United States visit, is Twitter head Elon Musk. This will be Modi’s first meeting after the Tesla owner took over the social networking company. READ MORE

Rashmika Calls Animal Co-star Ranbir ‘Amazing’: ‘God Has Really Taken His Time to Make Him Perfect’

Rashmika Mandanna has wrapped the shooting for Animal and she is nothing but praise for Ranbir Kapoor. Taking to her Instagram Stories, the actress revealed that she was nervous when she first met Ranbir but she hinted that they had a ball while shooting the Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial. Rashmika described Ranbir as a ‘brilliant actor, and an amazing human.’ READ MORE