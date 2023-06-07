News18 Evening Digest: Gangster Sanjiv Jeeva Shot Dead Outside Lucknow Court and Other Top Stories

Gangster Sanjiv Jeeva, Mukhtar Ansari’s Aide, Shot Dead Outside UP Court; Shooter Dressed as Lawyer

Gangster Sanjiv Jeeva was shot dead outside the Lucknow Civil Court on Wednesday. Jeeva, believed to be a close aide of gangster-politician Mukhtar Ansari, was an accused in the murder of senior BJP leader Brahm Dutt Dwivedi. He died on the spot, according to CNN-News18 sources. READ MORE

Kolhapur ‘Situation Under Control’: Can’t Glorify Aurangzeb in Shivaji’s Maharashtra, Says Dy CM Fadnavis

AWhatsApp status on Mughal rulers Aurangzeb and Tipu Sultan has again created tension between two communities in Kolhapur city of Maharashtra, sparking a political war of words. READ MORE

1 Phone Call, 9 Officers & A Race Against Time: How Odisha Rose to the Balasore Challenge

It was between 7 and 7.10pm on June 2 that Odisha Chief Secretary Pradeep Jena received a call from Balasore district collector Dattatreya P Shinde. “Sir, one train has derailed and I am proceeding to the site,” Shinde said, responding in the negative when asked if he needed anything. However, realising that even if a goods train had derailed, ODRAF and fire services teams would be required, the chief secretary mobilised two of the district’s teams to reach the spot where the Coromandel Express had derailed after mistakenky entering a loop line and hitting a static goods train as well as the last three coaches of the Howrah Superfast Express. READ MORE

Apple’s Vision Pro: A Bold Leap into ‘Mixed Reality’, but Will it Capture the Masses? EXPLAINED

Apple has finally unveiled its highly anticipated headset, known as “Vision Pro," that aims to bridge the gap between the virtual and real world. The announcement, made by CEO Tim Cook at Apple’s annual developers conference, marks a pivotal moment for the technology giant as it ventures into the realm of mixed reality. READ MORE

IND vs AUS WTC Final: Teams Wear Black Armbands for Victims of Odisha Train Tragedy, Twitter Reacts

The highly-anticipated World Test Championship Final commenced today with Team India choosing to bowl first against Australia at The Oval. Prior to the start of the game, a solemn moment transpired as the International Cricket Council (ICC) arranged for a minute’s silence to honor the victims of the tragic Odisha train incident. Both the Indian and Australian players joined in to express their condolences. READ MORE

Vicky Kaushal Was Nervous About Zara Hatke Zara Bachke Response, Says ‘I Couldn’t Sleep’

Zara Hatke zara Bachke has emerged as a surprise hit. Within its first five days, it has garnered more than Rs 30 crore at the box office, a rarity in these times. It not only has driven families to the theatres but also given its lead actors, Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan, a clean hit after years. At a post-release event in Mumbai, Vicky addressed the negative chatter surrounding their film and how expectations surrounding Zara Hatke Zara Bachke wasn’t very high. READ MORE