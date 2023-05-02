News18 Evening Digest: Go First Cancels All Flights on May 3-4, RaGa's Defamation Case Hearing and Other Top Stories

Hello readers, News18 brings you the latest updates on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s defamation case hearing, Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s response to Pakistan’s involvement in the Poonch ambush, and other top stories.

Go First Cancels All Flights on May 3-4 Due to Financial Crisis, Files Plea for Insolvency

All Go First flights will remain cancelled on May 3-4. The airline has communicated its decision to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), according to ANI. The Mumbai-based low-cost airline also stopped taking flight bookings for the next two days. READ MORE

Exclusive: Amit Shah Responds on Pak Link in Poonch Ambush, Says Modi Govt Will 100% Solve Case

In an exclusive interview with CNN-News18, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that the Poonch incident, where five Army officers were killed, has been taken very seriously by the Narendra Modi government and just like any other cases of terrorism, it aims agencies to probe and “100%" solve this incident. Shah responded on the Poonch ambush when News18 asked who was behind the incident in Kashmir’s Poonch and whether Pakistan was involved in it. READ MORE

Setback to Rahul Gandhi, Gujarat HC Says No Interim Relief in ‘Modi Surname’ Remark Case

In a setback to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, the Gujarat High Court on Tuesday refused to pass any interim order in his favour in a criminal defamation case over his “Modi surname" remark. The Congress leader’s counsel, Abhishek Manu Singhvi, requested the high court to pass an interim order. READ MORE

‘Chup Baith’: Ajit Pawar’s Reply to NCP Worker Urging Sharad Pawar Not to Resign Goes Viral

Sharad Pawar stepping down as Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief has left parties across Maharashtra reeling. His nephew Ajit Pawar, who is also a party chief whip, subtly requested his 82-year-old uncle to reconsider the resignation, even though he stated that the former NCP chief will not be withdrawing his decision. Ajit Pawar also said that Sharad Pawar will still be the “head of the family." READ MORE

Priyanka Chopra’s Met Gala Diamond Necklace Is Worth Rs 204 Crores; Here’s What She Will Do With It

Priyanka Chopra is no stranger to glitz and glamour, but her newest necklace just brought her jewellery collection to a whole new level. The Bollywood icon wore an 11.6-carat diamond necklace to Met Gala 2023. The statement piece was from Bulgari. READ MORE

Sebi Fines Future Corporate Resources, Kishore Biyani, 13 Others for Open Offer Lapses

READ MORE Sebi has imposed a penalty totalling Rs 20 lakh on Future Corporate Resources, Kishore Biyani and 13 others for failing to make a public announcement of an open offer to the shareholders of Praxis Home Retail. They have been asked to pay the fine within 45 days, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) said in its order.

