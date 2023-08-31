News18 Evening Digest: Govt Calls For 'Special Session' of Parliament; INDIA Alliance Mumbai Meet & Other Top Stories

Hello, readers! In today’s evening digest, News18 brings to you the latest updates on the Centre’s call for a ‘special session’ of Parliament in September, the ‘INDIA’ Opposition bloc meeting in Mumbai, and other stories.

Govt Calls For ‘Special Session’ of Parliament from September 18 to 22

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi has announced that the government has chosen to convene a Special Session of Parliament scheduled from September 18 to 22, comprising five sittings. READ MORE

INDIA Alliance Mumbai Meet LIVE: Rahul Gandhi’s Address Shortly; Decision on Bloc Convenor After Deliberations, Says Chavan

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is expected to address the mega ‘INDIA’ Opposition bloc meeting in Mumbai shortly. The Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) meeting of over 63 representatives from 28 political parties including AAP, Congress, NCP, SP is taking place at Grand Hyatt Hotel in Mumbai today and tomorrow to chalk out a strategy to take on Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the Lok Sabha polls next year. FOLLOW LIVE UPDATES

Will Uddhav Seek Apology from Rahul for Insulting Savarkar? Sena Questions Thackeray’s Role in I.N.D.I.A

A Maharashtra cabinet minister has asked Shiv Sena UBT chief Uddhav Thackeray if he will seek an apology from Congress leader Rahul Gandhi at the I.N.D.I.A meet in Mumbai for “repeatedly” insulting Hindutva ideologue VD Savarkar. READ MORE

What PM Modi Has Done to Amplify Contribution of Women in Science is Commendable: Fraunhofer Institute’s Anandi Iyer

The Fraunhofer Institute has been a long-time trusted innovation partner in India, collaborating with some of the major players in the field of material science, energy, environment, automotive, electro-mobility, production technology, microsystems and smart cities, working with industry, government and public sector. The Fraunhofer-Gesellschaft based in Germany is the world’s leading applied research organisation, prioritising key future-relevant technologies and commercialising its findings in business and industry. READ MORE

WATCH | How Chandrayaan-3’s Pragyan Rover Changed Its Path In Search Of A Safe Route on Moon

A child is playfully frolicking in the yards of Chandamama", said Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Thursday as it shared a footage from the Moon captured by Vikram lander’s image camera of Pragyan rover rotating in search of a safe route. READ MORE

Shah Rukh Khan’s Son Aryan Khan Was The First Person To Watch Jawan Trailer, Called It ‘Most Massy’

The much-awaited trailer of Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan dropped on Thursday and took the internet by storm. The action-packed trailer gives glimpses of King Khan’s many avatars from the Atlee directorial film. While the trailer was digitally released on Thursday afternoon, it will feature on the Burj Khalifa in Dubai later today. However, according to a new report, before the trailer was released to the world, Shah Rukh’s son Aryan Khan was the first one to watch it. READ MORE

This Company, Where Deepika Padukone Invested Rs 30 Crore, Now Valued At Rs 2,066 crore

Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone has worked in many popular and blockbuster movies. She is also one of the richest Indian actresses and one of the most sought-after and bankable actresses in B-town. Apart from her successful acting career, the Pathaan actress is also a businesswoman who has various other sources of income. Apart from films, she also earns money through brand collaborations, organisations and her own skincare brand. But did you know that the actress also invested in an electric vehicle ride-sharing start-up in 2019? READ MORE

Russia Praises India’s ‘Unifying’ G20 Presidency, Slams West for ‘Ukrainisation’ of Global Agenda

Ahead of the G20 in New Delhi next week, Russia has praised the ‘unifying nature’ of India’s Presidency as the host of the global forum while slamming Western countries for the “Ukrainisation of the international agenda." The G20 Summit, of which India is hosting the presidency for this year, is scheduled in the national capital from September 8-10. READ MORE