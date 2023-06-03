CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Odisha Train AccidentOdisha Accident VideoOdisha Accident ReactionsOdisha Accident ExperienceCocktail Drugs Banned
Home » India » News18 Evening Digest: How 'Kavach' Protection System Could Have Averted Odisha Train Tragedy and Other Top Stories
1-MIN READ

News18 Evening Digest: How 'Kavach' Protection System Could Have Averted Odisha Train Tragedy and Other Top Stories

Published By: News Desk

News18.com

Last Updated: June 03, 2023, 17:13 IST

New Delhi, India

PM Modi spoke to the Cabinet Secretary and the Health Minister from the site and asked them to ensure all needed help is provided to the injured and their families. (Photo: News18)

PM Modi spoke to the Cabinet Secretary and the Health Minister from the site and asked them to ensure all needed help is provided to the injured and their families. (Photo: News18)

We are also covering: PM Modi Visits Odisha Train Accident Site, to Meet Injured Passengers at Hospital| WATCH; 'He Deserves Respect But...': Cong Leader Sam Pitroda's Rare Show of Appreciation for PM Modi and more

Hello Readers, in today’s digest, News18 brings you the latest updates on the Odisha train derailment tragedy and how the ‘Kavach’ system could have averted it and other top stories.

Kavach Could Have Averted Odisha Tragedy, Says Official. How the Train Protection System Works | Explained

The indigenously developed Kavach system is designed to bring a train to a halt automatically when it notices another train on the same line within a certain distance. Its implementation has been so slow that not even 1,500km of the 65,300km broad-gauge route of the Indian Railways has been covered so far. READ MORE

PM Modi Visits Odisha Train Accident Site, to Meet Injured Passengers at Hospital| WATCH

 Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached the site of the Balasore train accident on Saturday afternoon to take stock of the situation. The Prime Minister was accompanied by Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan to the spot where over 260 people lost their lives in the train tragedy. READ MORE
‘He Deserves Respect But…’: Cong Leader Sam Pitroda’s Rare Show of Appreciation for PM Modi
In a rare instance, senior Congress leader Sam Pitroda, who is often critical of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his government’s policies, said that the prime minister deserves respect everywhere as he is the leader of the most populous country, and he is “proud" of it. READ MORE
Alia Bhatt Hugs Her Grandfather, Ranbir Kapoor Enjoys a Drink With Him In Unseen Video; Watch
Soni Razdan took to her Instagram handle on Saturday and shared a video remembering her late father, Narendra Nath Razdan. The video captured several glimpses of Alia Bhatt’s late grandfather and the moments he spent with his family members. READ MORE
French Open 2023: Elena Rybakina Withdraws Ahead of Third Round Due to Sickness
Rybakina explained that she has been running a fever, didn’t sleep well the past two nights and had difficulty breathing during a warmup session Saturday ahead of her match against Sara Sorribes. READ MORE

top videos
    About the Author
    News Desk
    The News Desk is a team of passionate editors and writers who break and analyse the most important events unfolding in India and abroad. From live upd...Read More
    Tags:
    1. News18 Digest
    2. odisha train accident
    first published:June 03, 2023, 17:13 IST
    last updated:June 03, 2023, 17:13 IST