News18 Evening Digest: How 'Kavach' Protection System Could Have Averted Odisha Train Tragedy and Other Top Stories

in today's digest, News18 brings you the latest updates on the Odisha train derailment tragedy and how the 'Kavach' system could have averted it and other top stories.

Kavach Could Have Averted Odisha Tragedy, Says Official. How the Train Protection System Works | Explained

The indigenously developed Kavach system is designed to bring a train to a halt automatically when it notices another train on the same line within a certain distance. Its implementation has been so slow that not even 1,500km of the 65,300km broad-gauge route of the Indian Railways has been covered so far. READ MORE

PM Modi Visits Odisha Train Accident Site, to Meet Injured Passengers at Hospital| WATCH

Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached the site of the Balasore train accident on Saturday afternoon to take stock of the situation. The Prime Minister was accompanied by Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan to the spot where over 260 people lost their lives in the train tragedy.

In a rare instance, senior Congress leader Sam Pitroda, who is often critical of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his government's policies, said that the prime minister deserves respect everywhere as he is the leader of the most populous country, and he is "proud" of it.

Soni Razdan took to her Instagram handle on Saturday and shared a video remembering her late father, Narendra Nath Razdan. The video captured several glimpses of Alia Bhatt's late grandfather and the moments he spent with his family members.

Rybakina explained that she has been running a fever, didn't sleep well the past two nights and had difficulty breathing during a warmup session Saturday ahead of her match against Sara Sorribes.