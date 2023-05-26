CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :New Parliament InaugurationWeatherSengolRahul GandhiSatyendar Jain Bail
Home » India » News18 Evening Digest: How Modi Govt Found 'Sengol' And Other Top Stories
2-MIN READ

News18 Evening Digest: How Modi Govt Found 'Sengol' And Other Top Stories

Published By: News Desk

News18.com

Last Updated: May 26, 2023, 17:20 IST

New Delhi, India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will now install the 'Sengol' in the Lok Sabha, prominently close to the Speaker's podium. (Image/ News18)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will now install the 'Sengol' in the Lok Sabha, prominently close to the Speaker's podium. (Image/ News18)

We are also covering: Health Index Report: Kerala, Tamil Nadu Top Performers in Covid Year, Delhi Lowest Ranking UT | Check List; Rahul Gandhi Gets Delhi Court's Nod to Obtain 'Ordinary Passport' for 3 Years; BJP Leader Argued 'Right Time to Travel...' and more

Hello Readers, in today’s digest, News18 brings you the latest updates on the Modi government found ‘Sengol’, which is now the centre of a political row, Kerala turned out to be a top performer in Health Index and other top stories.

How Modi Govt Found the Sengol: It Took 2 Yrs, A Thuglak Article, Letter to PMO & a ‘Time’ Report

The Narendra Modi government did a thorough two-year-long exercise of looking at official records and media articles dating back to 1947, including one in Time magazine, to establish the significance of the ‘Sengol’ and the authenticity of the ‘Sengol Vesting Ceremony’ on the night of August 14, 1947, that symbolised the transfer of power to India. READ MORE

Health Index Report: Kerala, Tamil Nadu Top Performers in Covid Year, Delhi Lowest Ranking UT | Check List

Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Telangana emerged as the top-performing states among the ‘large states’, Tripura performed well in the smaller states category while Delhi ranked at the bottom among the Union Territories in NITI Aayog’s annual ‘Health Index’ for Covid-19 pandemic year of 2020-21, according to reports on Friday. READ MORE

Rahul Gandhi Gets Delhi Court’s Nod to Obtain ‘Ordinary Passport’ for 3 Years; BJP Leader Argued ‘Right Time to Travel…’

Delhi court on Friday granted Congress leader Rahul Gandhi a no-objection certificate (NOC) for issuance of an “ordinary passport" for three years. “I’m partly allowing your application. Not for 10 years but three years," the judge told Gandhi’s lawyer. Gandhi had moved the court after he surrendered his diplomatic passport upon his disqualification as an MP. READ MORE

Ashish Vidyarthi FINALLY Opens Up On Divorce from First Wife Piloo, Says ‘We Tried Our Best But…’

Veteran actor Ashish Vidyarthi issued a video statement on Friday talking about his decision to marry at the age of 57 and why he parted ways with his first wife, Piloo Vidyarthi. Ashish left everyone surprised on Thursday after he announced his second marriage with entrepreneur Rupali Barua. READ MORE

top videos

    Filing ITR Now? Who Will And How To File Income Tax Return? Know This BeforeHand

    Income Tax Return (ITR) filing holds immense importance as it serves as a vital tool for ensuring tax compliance and financial transparency. By filing ITR, individuals and businesses provide a comprehensive record of their income, deductions, and taxes paid, enabling the government to assess tax liabilities accurately. It also facilitates the process of claiming tax refunds, if eligible, and serves as proof of income for various purposes such as obtaining loans, visas, or government benefits. READ MORE

    About the Author
    News Desk
    The News Desk is a team of passionate editors and writers who break and analyse the most important events unfolding in India and abroad. From live upd...Read More
    Tags:
    1. News18 Digest
    first published:May 26, 2023, 17:20 IST
    last updated:May 26, 2023, 17:20 IST