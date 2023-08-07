News18 Evening Digest: How Tech Mogul Neville Roy Singham Used NewsClick To Push Chinese Propaganda in India And Other Top Stories

Hello, readers! In today’s evening digest, News18 brings to you the latest updates on How Tech Mogul Neville Roy Singham Pushed Chinese Propaganda in India, Nuh Violence and other stories.

How Tech Mogul Neville Roy Singham Pushed Chinese Propaganda in India Via NewsClick

A New York Times probe has blown the lid off a wide web of Chinese propaganda at the behest of tech mogul Neville Roy Singham — who financed news website NewsClick — confirming India’s fears of anti-national elements colluding with foreign powers. READ MORE

Nuh Violence: Demolition Drive Stopped on HC Order, Internet Services Restored in Gurugram, Section 144 Removed

The demolition drive in Haryana’s Nuh was halted on Monday following an order issued by the High Court. Following the communal clashes in Nuh, authorities initiated a demolition drive on the fourth day of which, Deputy Commissioner Dhirender Khadgata on Sunday said a total of 162 illegally built permanent and 591 makeshift structures were razed and 57.5 acres of land across 37 sites made encroachment-free. READ MORE

2024 Kawasaki Ninja 650 Launched in India, Price Starts at Rs 7.16 Lakh

Kawasaki, the iconic two-wheeler marvel, has launched the eagerly awaited 2024 Ninja 650 at a staggering price of Rs 7.16 lakh (ex-showroom). READ MORE

Meta’s Threads App Rolling Out ‘Your likes’ Feature: All Details

Meta-owned micro-blogging platform Threads is rolling out the ability to see your liked posts through an app update. Last week, the social media application began testing the new feature on Android beta. However, over the weekend, Meta made it available to all users. READ MORE

Tota Roy Reveals Giving Alia Bhatt Bangla Classes During Rocky Aur Rani: ‘She Was…’ | Exclusive

Tota Roy Choudhury has been garnering praise for his performance in Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. The Bengali star played the role of Chandon Chatterjee, Rani’s (Alia Bhatt) father, in the hit film. While much has been spoken about his now-viral Kathak performance on Dola Re Dola with Ranveer Singh in the movie, the actor sat down for an exclusive chat with News18 to talk about working with Alia Bhatt. The actor revealed that Alia often asked him for help to get the Bengali diction right during the making of the film. He also shared that Alia’s stardom doesn’t affect her in the slightest and she is an eager learner. READ MORE

IND vs WI: ‘Shubman Gill And Ishan Kishan Not Exhibiting That Much Confidence’ - Former India Pacer

Former pacer Rudra Pratap Singh feels that Shubman Gill and Ishan Kishan have to analyse their game while batting at the top in the shortest format. India have lost the first two T20Is against West Indies as their batting came under the scanner after an underwhelming show in back-to-back matches. The opening pair of Shubman and Ishan failed to set up the platform for the visitors as things didn’t work out well for them. READ MORE