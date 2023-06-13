News18 Evening Digest: IMD Warns of 'Extensive Damage' Due To Cyclone Biparjoy and Other Top Stories

Hello Readers, in today’s digest, News18 brings you the latest updates on Cyclone Biparjoy, Earthquake in Pakistan and other top stories.

Cyclone Biparjoy: 3 Gujarat Dists to be Impacted Most, IMD Warns of ‘Extensive Damage’

Biparjoy, a name given by Bangladesh and pronounced as ‘Biporjoy’, has already started hitting normal life before its landfall on June 15 near the fishing port of Gujarat’s Jakhau. Indian Coast Guard ships were seen patrolling off the coast of Gujarat on Tuesday morning, while Western Railways said that 67 trains have been cancelled. Visuals from Mumbai’s Worli Sea Face showed high tidal waves in the Arabian Sea. READ MORE

Earthquake of Magnitude 5.4 Hits J&K, Tremors Felt Across Delhi and Punjab; Pak, China Also Hit

An earthquake of estimated magnitude 5.4 on the Richter scale took place in Jammu & Kashmir’s Doda on Tuesday. Strong tremors were also felt in Delhi and Punjab apart from Jammu-Kashmir. According to National Center for Seismology estimates, the magnitude of the earthquake has been measured at 5.4, at a depth: 6 km in Jammu and Kashmir’s Doda. READ MORE

Two Air India Pilots Grounded For Allowing Female Friend Inside Cockpit, 2nd Such Case in 6 Months

In the second such case in less than six months, two other Air India pilots were grounded by the airline after they invited a female friend inside the cockpit of the flight. The incident took place in a Delhi-Leh flight-bound flight last week and came to light only after a complaint was filed by the cabin crew regarding the entry of an unauthorised female passenger in the cockpit of the AI-445 aircraft. READ MORE

Kangana Ranaut Is Getting Married? Star Hands Out ‘Wedding Invites’ In Viral Video; Watch

Is Kangana Ranaut getting married? The actress seemingly sparked ‘rumours’ of her wedding after a video of her house decked up for celebrations surfaced online. However, there is more to the rumour. On Tuesday, a video was shared online showing a group of ‘media’ members standing outside Kangana’s house, discussing Kangana’s ‘rumoured wedding.’ READ MORE

‘Fake Confidence by Winning on Bad Pitches’: Harbhajan Blasts Indian Team After WTC Final Defeat

India qualified for the final of the ICC World Test Championship final by ensuring a second spot in the standings. They lost to Australia in the summit clash, a team they beat 2-1 during the Border Gavaskar Trophy at home earlier this year. The BGT 2023 was played on spin-friendly pitches with the likes of Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin and Nathan Lyon dominating. READ MORE