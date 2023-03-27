News18 Evening Digest: In Bilkis Bano Case, SC Asks Gujarat Govt To be Ready With Convict's Remission Files And Other Top Stories

Be Ready With Remission Files…: SC to Centre, Gujarat on Bilkis Bano’s Plea Against Release of Convicts

The Supreme Court on Monday sought a response from the Centre, Gujarat government and others on a plea filed by Bilkis Bano, who was gang-raped and seven members of her family were killed during the 2002 post-Godhra riots. READ MORE

‘One Doesn’t Become Brave…’ Shiv Sena Warns Rahul on Veer Savarkar, Says Won’t Tolerate ‘Insults’

Shiv Sena has slammed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in its mouthpiece, Saamana, for making statements against Hindutva ideologue Veer Savarkar. The party reminded him that Savarkar fought against slavery and the British Rule, and it will not tolerate any insult to him. READ MORE

Yediyurappa’s House Attacked in K’taka During Banjara Community Protest Over Reservation, Sec 144 Imposed | WATCH

Former Karnataka CM and veteran BJP leader BS Yediyurappa’s house was attacked in Shikaripura town of Shivamogga district by members of the Banjara community on Monday. Protestors also resorted to stone-pelting, injuring some policemen during a protest against the internal reservation for the Scheduled Castes (SCs) announced by the state government. READ MORE

Umesh Pal Case: Why Jailed Politician Atiq Ahmad’s Encounter is Highly Unlikely

For the first time in 40 years of his criminal past, mafia-turned-jailed politician Atiq Ahmad could face life imprisonment for kidnapping Umesh Pal, a lawyer, who was a key witness to a Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) MLA’s murder in 2005. READ MORE

Caught On Cam | Puducherry BJP Leader Attacked With Bombs, Hacked to Death by 7 Bike-borne Men

In a shocking incident, 45-year-old Puducherry BJP leader Senthil Kumaran was hacked to death using machetes by seven bike-borne men on Sunday night. The accused also hurled crude bombs at Kumar, and the incident was caught on CCTV. READ MORE

SS Rajamouli Spent Rs 80 Crores for RRR Oscar Campaign? Son SS Karthikeya Finally Responds

RRR, starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR, continues to make news even after a year of its release. Earlier this month, the film, directed by SS Rajamouli, won an Oscar in Best Original Song category for Naatu Naatu at the 95th Academy Awards which took place in Los Angeles. READ MORE

Read all the Latest India News here