News18 Evening Digest: Over 1,800 Special Guests at Red Fort on Independence Day 2023 And Other Top Stories

Independence Day 2023: 1,800 Special Guests at Red Fort, Selfie Points Across Delhi | Details

India is all set to witness a grand Independence Day celebration in New Delhi where Prime Minister Narendra Modi will unfurl the national flag and deliver his address to the nation from the ramparts of Red Fort. This year's Independence Day celebration will host around 1,800 'special guests' who will be the "Jan Bhagidars", which is the government's push to encourage public participation in governance.

18 Deaths in 24 Hrs at Thane’s Civic Hospital; Minister Warns of Action if Negligence is Found

At least 18 patients, admitted at the civic-run hospital in Maharashtra's Thane city, died in the span of 24 hours. The incident was reported at the government-run Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Memorial (CSMM) Hospital in Thane's Kalwa, where five patients died within one day on August 10, leading to public and political outcry.

Why Are Indians Relinquishing Citizenship, and Where are They Heading? Should Govt Be Concerned?

In the past five and a half years, spanning from January 2018 to June 2023, nearly 8.40 lakh Indians have chosen to relinquish their citizenship and obtain nationalities from various foreign nations. During the first half of this current year, the tally reached 87,026.

OPINION | Indian Prime Ministers and Cases of Corruption: Indira’s Dhritrashtra Syndrome & Emergency Excesses

Earlier this week in Parliament, replying to the no-confidence motion towards his government brought forth by the Opposition coalition due to the Manipur violence, Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered a long, impactful speech. During this speech, he highlighted various historical occurrences in the North-East which have culminated to the tense and violent situation which has re-emerged in Manipur.

From Repealing ‘Unnatural Sex’ to Law on Mob Lynching: 5 Big Changes in Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita

The government has introduced three new bills including the 'Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita' (BNS) Bill to replace colonial-era criminal laws including the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The bill introduces new laws, amends the existing ones, and define punishment for crimes including terrorism, mob lynching and rape of minors. The Bill also repeals the offence of sedition and unnatural sex among other things.

Over 44 Births & Counting: This Manipur Camp Provides Solace to Pregnant, Nursing Mothers | Exclusive

In a heartwarming testament to the resilience of the human spirit, a haven of unity and solace has emerged amidst the ongoing turmoil in Manipur. The Youth Hostel in Khuman Lampak, Imphal, has transformed into a sanctuary offering support and comfort to pregnant and nursing mothers who have been uprooted from their homes due to the region's unrest.