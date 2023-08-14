News18 Evening Digest: India, China Hold 19th Round Of Corps Commander-Level Talks on LAC Standoff And Other Top Stories

Hello, readers! In today’s evening digest, News18 brings to you the latest updates on India, China holding the 19th Round Of Corps Commander-Level talks on LAC standoff, Luna-25 race towards moon and other stories.

India, China Hold 19th Round Of Corps Commander-Level Talks on LAC Standoff; Top Officials Attend Meet

The Indian Army and the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) held the 19th round of Corps Commander-level dialogue on Monday, with a focus on the disengagement of troops in the remaining friction points in Eastern Ladakh and easing overall tensions in the region. READ MORE

As Chandrayaan-3, Luna-25 Race Towards Moon, Here’s Why Major Powers Eyeing a Lunar Gold Rush

Weeks after India launched Chandrayaan-3, Russia also began its first probe to the moon in almost 50 years. Luna-25 probe is set to enter a “100-kilometre-high lunar orbit" on August 16 and land on the Moon north of the Boguslawsky crater on August 21. READ MORE

Who is Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar, the New Caretaker PM and When Will Pakistan Hold Elections | Explained

After Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif dissolved the country’s Parliament on Wednesday, the outgoing prime minister and opposition leader Raja Riaz agreed to name Senator Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar as caretaker premier. READ MORE

All-Electric Fisker Ronin Super GT Convertible Unveiled, Gets Range of 950+ Km

The American Automotive company Fisker finally has released additional details about its upcoming Rōnin Super GT, a fully electrified convertible that was displayed by the company on Product Vision Day on August 3, 2023. It has been reported that the vehicle will hit the international market with a price tag of 3,85,000 dollars (roughly Rs 3.1 crore). READ MORE

Kangana Ranaut Pens Appreciation Note For John Abraham; Says ‘No Harassment Or Taking Advantage Of…’

Kangana Ranaut recently took to her Instagram stories to heap praises on John Abraham. The actress also said that since she’s spoken a lot about negative people in the industry, she hasn’t forgotten those who are ‘absolutely genuine and inspiring’. READ MORE

Ashes Winner Steven Finn Announces Retirement from All Forms of Cricket

England fast bowler Steven Finn has announced he’s retiring from all forms of cricket with immediate effect. Finn says he’s lost the battle with his body with his career being heavily impacted by a spate of injuries. READ MORE