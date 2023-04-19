News18 Evening Digest: India to Overtake China as World's Most Populous Country by Mid-2023 & Other Top Stories

News18 is covering important stories of the day from India becoming world’s most populous country by mid-2023 to Karnataka elections where the campaigning is in full swing.

India to Overtake China as World’s Most Populous Country by Mid-2023, Population to Reach 1.42 Billion

India is on its way to becoming the most populous country in the world with a population of 1.428 billion, almost three million more people than China, a UN report released on Wednesday showed. The United Nations Population Fund’s State of World Population report showed India’s population to be 1.428 billion compared to China’s 1.425 billion at mid-year. READ MORE

Pregnant Ileana D’Cruz Fans Defend Her As Netizens Ask Actor ‘Who Is Baby’s Dad’: ‘Disgusting’

Ileana D’Cruz on Tuesday announced her first pregnancy on social media. While congratulatory messages from fans and friends from the industry flooded the comment section of her post, there was a section of people who trolled her for getting pregnant out of wedlock and also not keep the identity of the baby’s father under wraps. READ MORE

Born to UP Cop, Shaista is Now Most-Wanted: FAQ on Atiq Ahmed’s Wife & Her Future Sans Husband, Son

After losing her her son Asad and husband Atiq Ahmed in a span of only two days, 51-year-old Shaista Parveen has now become the most-wanted criminal in Uttar Pradesh. A reward of Rs 50,000 has been announced for any information about Shaista, who is now on the most-wanted list of the UP Police. READ MORE

Naatu Naatu Lyricist Chandrabose: Got One Second To Speak At Oscars, Only Word I Uttered Was…

RRR’s Naatu Naatu created history by winning the prestigious Oscar for Best Original Song this year. It came as a proud moment not just for the film’s team but also for cinema lovers across India. On the Oscars stage, lyricist Chandrabose, who wrote the award-winning song, got only a second to express his gratitude after composer MM Keeravani finished his winning speech. While this left many disappointed, the lyricist has now opened up the same and has said that he has no regrets regarding his speech on the stage. READ MORE

Official: Tata Altroz CNG Bookings Start at Rs 21,000 in India, Deliveries from May

Tata Motors has started the bookings for the Altroz CNG at a token payment of Rs 21,000 in the Indian market. The company has stated that the CNG version of the Altroz will have its official launch soon in the domestic market. Being unveiled at the Auto Expo 2023 in January, Tata Altroz CNG deliveries will start from May. READ MORE

