News18 Evening Digest: Inside World's Safest Car That Joe Biden Will be Using in New Delhi And Other Top Stories

Hello, readers! In today’s evening digest, News18 brings to you the latest updates on the G2O Summit, Triple Talaq row and other top stories.

‘The Beast’ at G20: Inside World’s Safest Car That Joe Biden Will be Using in New Delhi | Explained

US President Joe Biden will be among the 19 heads of state who are heading to New Delhi for the G20 Summit under India’s presidency this weekend. READ MORE

‘Triple Talaq Now a Punishable Offence’: SC Sets Aside Order Quashing FIR Against Muslim Man

The Supreme Court has set aside an Uttarakhand High Court order which quashed an FIR lodged by a woman against her husband for pronouncing triple talaq. READ MORE

Sanatan Dharma Row Has Allowed DMK, BJP to Plan Election Blitz But Allies Find Themselves Afflicted

Tamil Nadu sports minister and DMK chief MK Stalin’s son Udhayanidhi has recently stirred the hornet’s nest. A tactical, calculated speech about the need to abolish Sanatan Dharma doctrines has predictably angered the right-wing fraternity. READ MORE

Pak Army takes Direct Charge of Economy, Sets Up Investment Council: Exclusive from Local Sources

Signalling the powerful military’s key role in Pakistan, Army chief General Asim Munir has set up a Special Investment Facilitation Council, taking direct charge of the country’s economy, according to local sources. READ MORE

Aamir Khan To Start Shooting For Champions Remake In January; Here’s What We Know

Aamir Khan, who has been on an acting break, is gearing up for an exciting project that’s generating buzz across the film industry. Recently, there was an announcement that the actor’s next will be released on Christmas in 2024. But now Pinkvilla’s exclusive report claims that Aamir will start shooting for his next film, which is a remake of the Spanish film Champions, in January next year. READ MORE

EXCLUSIVE| ‘2036 is a Good Target for Us’: IOA President PT Usha Sheds Light on a Possible Olympic Bid and the Upcoming IOC Session

India has made gigantic strides in the world of athletics with athletes from the nation producing noteworthy performances across the board in recent years, which has boosted the sporting ecosystem in the nation greatly. READ MORE