Home » India » News18 Evening Digest: Is Rahul Gandhi Reason Behind Maharashtra's NCP Storm and Other Top Stories
2-MIN READ

News18 Evening Digest: Is Rahul Gandhi Reason Behind Maharashtra's NCP Storm and Other Top Stories

Published By: News Desk

News18.com

Last Updated: July 05, 2023, 16:53 IST

New Delhi, India

Some opposition leaders are uncomfortable with the idea that the Congress is projecting Rahul Gandhi as the only one who is fearlessly taking on the BJP and PM Modi. (PTI)

We are also covering: 'Amitabh Bachchan is 82 & Still Working', Supriya Sule Responds to Ajit Over 'You're 83, Take Rest' Remark for Sharad Pawar; Shots Fired In Tis Hazari Court After Argument Among Lawyers Over Parking, Chamber | WATCH and more

Hello readers, in today’s digest, News18 brings you the latest updates on the NCP split, Rahul Gandhi’s alleged role in Maharashtra politics and other top stories.

The Congress Conundrum: RaGa’s Ambition May be Final Straw as Fragile Oppn Cracks in Maharashtra

Is Rahul Gandhi the reason for the Maharashtra split? At least that’s what some sources in the NCP allege though Congress is not buying it. According to well-placed sources in NCP, the party leaders were uneasy over a few issues before the Patna opposition meeting. One is that the meeting was postponed to accommodate Rahul Gandhi’s return from the US while most other seniors had committed to an earlier date. READ MORE 

‘Amitabh Bachchan is 82 & Still Working’, Supriya Sule Responds to Ajit Over ‘You’re 83, Take Rest’ Remark for Sharad Pawar

Over 30 MLAs on his side, Maharashtra deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar said that uncle Sharad is his mentor and the NCP supremo has taught him everything. However, now the Nationalist Congress Party will think about Maharashtra’s development, Ajit said amid cheers. He further said that support for Prime Minister Narendra Modi is unprecedented, and urged people to vote for Modi because of his “charismatic image." READ MORE

Shots Fired In Tis Hazari Court After Argument Among Lawyers Over Parking, Chamber | WATCH

Lawyers indiscriminately fired in the west wing of Tis Hazari court in Delhi after a brawl over parking and chamber. The incident was followed by a major clash among the lawyers. READ MORE

Expert Finds 9.5 Kg of ‘Treasure of Sea’ Inside Sperm Whale: What’s Ambergris, Why’s it Banned in India

In a surprising turn of events, a sperm whale that washed up dead on the shores of La Palma in the Canary Islands revealed an unexpected treasure concealed within its entrails. Initially focusing on determining the cause of the whale’s demise, Antonio Fernández Rodríguez, the head of the institute of animal health and food security at the University of Las Palmas, stumbled upon a remarkable find while investigating the animal’s colon. READ MORE
Ajit Agarkar: Five Reasons Why Former India Cricketer Has Been Appointed as Chief Selector
The long-vacant post of BCCI’s chief of selectors has finally been filled with the appointment of former India star Ajit Agarkar. The cricket board was facing the heat for not being able to find a replacement for Chetan Sharma, the former chairman, who stepped down from the post earlier this year in February. READ MORE
News Desk

The News Desk is a team of passionate editors and writers who break and analyse the most important events unfolding in India and abroad.
first published:July 05, 2023, 16:53 IST
last updated:July 05, 2023, 16:53 IST