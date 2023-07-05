News18 Evening Digest: Is Rahul Gandhi Reason Behind Maharashtra's NCP Storm and Other Top Stories

Hello readers, in today’s digest, News18 brings you the latest updates on the NCP split, Rahul Gandhi’s alleged role in Maharashtra politics and other top stories.

The Congress Conundrum: RaGa’s Ambition May be Final Straw as Fragile Oppn Cracks in Maharashtra

Is Rahul Gandhi the reason for the Maharashtra split? At least that’s what some sources in the NCP allege though Congress is not buying it. According to well-placed sources in NCP, the party leaders were uneasy over a few issues before the Patna opposition meeting. One is that the meeting was postponed to accommodate Rahul Gandhi’s return from the US while most other seniors had committed to an earlier date. READ MORE

‘Amitabh Bachchan is 82 & Still Working’, Supriya Sule Responds to Ajit Over ‘You’re 83, Take Rest’ Remark for Sharad Pawar

Over 30 MLAs on his side, Maharashtra deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar said that uncle Sharad is his mentor and the NCP supremo has taught him everything. However, now the Nationalist Congress Party will think about Maharashtra’s development, Ajit said amid cheers. He further said that support for Prime Minister Narendra Modi is unprecedented, and urged people to vote for Modi because of his “charismatic image." READ MORE

Shots Fired In Tis Hazari Court After Argument Among Lawyers Over Parking, Chamber | WATCH

Lawyers indiscriminately fired in the west wing of Tis Hazari court in Delhi after a brawl over parking and chamber. The incident was followed by a major clash among the lawyers. READ MORE

Expert Finds 9.5 Kg of ‘Treasure of Sea’ Inside Sperm Whale: What’s Ambergris, Why’s it Banned in India

READ MORE In a surprising turn of events, a sperm whale that washed up dead on the shores of La Palma in the Canary Islands revealed an unexpected treasure concealed within its entrails. Initially focusing on determining the cause of the whale’s demise, Antonio Fernández Rodríguez, the head of the institute of animal health and food security at the University of Las Palmas, stumbled upon a remarkable find while investigating the animal’s colon.