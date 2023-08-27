News18 Evening Digest: ISRO Shares 'First Observations' on Moon Surface And Other Top Stories

Hello, readers! In today’s evening digest, News18 brings to you the latest updates on Chandrayaan-3, fire at Mumbai hotel and other stories.

Chandrayaan-3: ISRO Shares ‘First Observations’ Made By ChaSTE Onboard Vikram Lander on Moon Surface

The Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) on Sunday shared “first observations from the ChaSTE payload onboard Vikram Lander" on the surface of the Moon. READ MORE

Mumbai: At Least 3 Dead In Fire At Santacruz Hotel

At least three people were killed after a fire broke out at a hotel in the Santacruz area of Maharashtra’s Mumbai. READ MORE

Rice Export Ban: Govt Decides Not To Allow Basmati Exports Below $1,200 Per Tonne

The government has decided not to allow exports of basmati rice below $1,200 per tonne to restrict possible “illegal" shipment of white non-basmati rice in the garb of premium basmati rice. In a statement, the commerce ministry on Sunday said it has directed trade promotion body APEDA not to register contracts below $1,200 per tonne. READ MORE

How Russia Silences Putin’s Critics: A List of Dissidents Mysteriously Killed, Poisoned, Shot

Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin’s death has put rife speculations about Kremlin’s involvement in the plane crash that killed the mercenary head who led a mutiny against Russian President Vladimir Putin two months back in June. READ MORE

Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora SHUT DOWN Break-Up, Kusha Kapila Rumours With Lunch Date; Watch Video

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora shut down break-up rumours by stepping out for a lunch date on Sunday afternoon. The couple was spotted leaving a restaurant in Mumbai together. This also marked their first appearance since it was claimed that Arjun and Malaika have broken up and Arjun was dating Kusha Kapila, the Masaba Masaba 2 star and social media influencer. READ MORE

AUS Legend’s Surprise Pick: No Place for Kuldeep, Chahal & Tilak Varma in India’s World Cup Squad

With the World Cup coming up very soon, fans and experts alike have been pitching their thoughts on what the Indian squad should be like. During the announcement of the Asia Cup 2023 squad for Team India, chief selector, Ajit Agarkar mentioned in a press conference that the World Cup squad would be more or less similar to that of the Asia Cup squads. READ MORE