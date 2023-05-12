News18 Evening Digest: Karnataka Elections, Ex-Pak PM Imran Khan's Bail and Other Top Stories

Hello Readers, in today’s News18 digest, we bring you the latest updates on Karnataka Election Result eve, Imran Khan’s bail order from Supreme Court and other top stories.

Cong, BJP Reach Out To ‘Winnable’ Independents Amid Hung Assembly Prediction; JD(S) Wary of Poaching

Taking no chances of poaching attempts by the BJP in Karnataka, the Congress has directed the candidates to reach Bengaluru and stay at a particular place until the government is formed. The precautionary move comes ahead of the counting day on Saturday. READ MORE

Ex-Pakistan PM Granted Bail by Islamabad HC in Al-Qadir Trust Case

A division bench of the Islamabad High Court granted bail to former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan in the Al-Qadir Trust case on Friday. This came a day after the Supreme Court declared his arrest from the IHC premises “invalid and unlawful.” Imran Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) party said thousands of “peaceful Pakistanis” from across the country will gather in Islamabad in solidarity with their leader. READ MORE

Karnataka Polls: ‘Kingmaker’ JD(S) Open to Deal With BJP, Cong in Case of Hung Assembly But On Its Own Terms

After exit polls hinted at a hung assembly in Karnataka, all eyes are on Janata Dal (S) which might emerge as a kingmaker if predictions proved true on May 13. But the big question remains where will the JD(S) go? HD Kumaraswamy had shared power with both Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the past. Kumaraswamy has kept his options open this time and said he will extend support to a party which will fulfil his conditions. READ MORE

US Considers Prisoner Swap Using Russians Held in Other Nations to Free Journalist

The United States is exploring the options to free Russian prisoners held in other countries to force a prisoner swap and free Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich and other Americans, including former marine Paul Whelan, the Wall Street Journal and New York Post said. READ MORE

Katrina Kaif REFUSED To Do Malliswari For Rs 25 Lakh; Suresh Babu Revealed ‘She Wasn’t Even A Star’

Did you know that Bollywood star Katrina Kaif had almost rejected her Telugu debut film Malliswari in which she starred alongside Venkatesh Daggubati? Well, an old video of Malliswari producer D Suresh Babu talking about the infamous fiasco has emerged on social media. Malliswari was released in 2004. It was Katrina Kaif’s second film in her career. READ MORE

Vineeta Singh Recalls SEXIST Encounter, Says ‘Was Told, Will Give Cheque Only If…’

Shark Tank India’s Vineeta Singh opened up about sexist encounters in a recent interview. The entrepreneur was talking to Kareena Kapoor Khan in the recent episode of What Women Want when she revealed how she was once told by an investor to get her husband on board or else they won’t give her a cheque. READ MORE