News18 Evening Digest: Karnataka Elections, India on Pak Violent Protests and Other Top Stories

Hello Readers, in today’s evening digest, News18 brings you the latest updates on the Karnataka Elections Day happenings, India’s statement on Imran Khan’s arrest and other top stories.
52.18% Voter Turnout Till 3 PM; DK Shivakumar Drives Auto to Polling Booth
Bigwigs like Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, former chief minister BS Yediyurappa, Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy along with his wife Sudha Murty, and ‘Rajamate’ Pramoda Devi Wadiyar from the Mysuru royal family were among the early voters who cast their ballots in the ongoing Karnataka assembly polls. As of 3 pm, the state recorded a 52.18 per cent voter turnout. READ MORE
India Closely Watching Pakistan As Protests Intensify After Imran Khan’s Arrest, Say Top Govt Sources
India is closely watching developments in Pakistan as several cities witnessed violent protests over the arrest of former prime minister Imran Khan in a corruption case, said top government sources on Wednesday. The violence erupted in Pakistan on Tuesday evening after the cricketer-turned-politician was taken into custody by the paramilitary Rangers on the orders of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) from the premises of the Islamabad High Court where he came to attend a corruption case hearing. READ MORE
Kerala: Doctor Stabbed to Death by Man in Custody Brought for Checkup; IMA Goes on Statewide Strike
The Kerala High Court on Wednesday decided to intervene in the murder of a 22-year-old woman doctor by an accused, while she was doing his medical check-up at a hospital. House surgeon Vandana Das was stabbed to death at a taluk hospital in the Kottarakkara area of Kollam earlier today, allegedly by a man who was brought there by police after being involved in a fight with his family members. READ MORE
Samajwadi Party MLA Rakesh Pratap Singh attacked the husband of a BJP municipal election candidate in Uttar Pradesh’s Amethi on Wednesday. In a video shared on BJP Amethi’s Twitter handle, Rakesh, along with his supporters, was seen thrashing BJP candidate Rashmi Singh’s husband Deepak Singh inside the Gauriganj police station premises. READ MORE
Rema WANTS To Collaborate With AR Rahman, Badshah, Says ‘I’d Love To Do Naatu Naatu…’ | Exclusive
It seems Afrobeat artist Rema just exploded onto the music scene, but he’s already taking over. With the recent release of the deluxe edition of his debut album Rave & Roses ULTRA, the ever-growing popularity of ‘Calm Down’- the biggest Afrobeats song of 2022, and back-to-back international tours, the 23-year-old Nigerian singer-songwriter has truly established himself as a live-force to reckon with. READ MORE
Pakistan Agree to Tour India For ODI World Cup 2023, IND-PAK Marquee Clash on October 15: Report
Amid the ongoing standoff between BCCI and the Pakistan Cricket a> Board (PCB) regarding the Asia Cup 2023, the PCB has reportedly agreed to tour India for the upcoming ODI World Cup 2023 having earlier threatened to boycott the tournament. READ MORE