News18 Evening Digest: Karnataka Elections, India on Pak Violent Protests and Other Top Stories

Hello Readers, in today’s evening digest, News18 brings you the latest updates on the Karnataka Elections Day happenings, India’s statement on Imran Khan’s arrest and other top stories.

52.18% Voter Turnout Till 3 PM; DK Shivakumar Drives Auto to Polling Booth

Bigwigs like Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, former chief minister BS Yediyurappa, Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy along with his wife Sudha Murty, and ‘Rajamate’ Pramoda Devi Wadiyar from the Mysuru royal family were among the early voters who cast their ballots in the ongoing Karnataka assembly polls. As of 3 pm, the state recorded a 52.18 per cent voter turnout. READ MORE

India Closely Watching Pakistan As Protests Intensify After Imran Khan’s Arrest, Say Top Govt Sources

India is closely watching developments in Pakistan as several cities witnessed violent protests over the arrest of former prime minister Imran Khan in a corruption case, said top government sources on Wednesday. The violence erupted in Pakistan on Tuesday evening after the cricketer-turned-politician was taken into custody by the paramilitary Rangers on the orders of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) from the premises of the Islamabad High Court where he came to attend a corruption case hearing. READ MORE

Kerala: Doctor Stabbed to Death by Man in Custody Brought for Checkup; IMA Goes on Statewide Strike

The Kerala High Court on Wednesday decided to intervene in the murder of a 22-year-old woman doctor by an accused, while she was doing his medical check-up at a hospital. House surgeon Vandana Das was stabbed to death at a taluk hospital in the Kottarakkara area of Kollam earlier today, allegedly by a man who was brought there by police after being involved in a fight with his family members. READ MORE