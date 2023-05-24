News18 Evening Digest: Karnataka MLAs Take Oath in the Name of Gaumata, Hindutva, DK Shivakumar & Deve GowdaAnd Other Top Stories

Oh My God! Karnataka MLAs Take Oath in the Name of Gaumata, Hindutva, DK Shivakumar & Deve Gowda

At the first special legislative session after the formation of the Congress government in Karnataka, MLAs set a unique precedent, much to the displeasure of pro-tem speaker R V Deshpande — some of the newly elected legislators took the oath in the name of God, Hindutva, their spiritual gurus, and two MLAs even took it in the name of their political guru, DK Shivakumar! READ MORE

One Take | Can Parliament Building Boycott Strengthen Foundation of Opposition Unity Ahead of 2024?

It is time for opposition unity, especially with the Congress winning a bitterly fought election against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Karnataka. The latest battleground now is the new parliament building. READ MORE

Indian Tricolour Lights Up Sydney Opera House Sails: Aus PM Albanese Cites 1.4 Billion Reasons Why

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said the decision to light up the sails of the Sydney Opera House in the colours of the Indian flag on Wednesday evening (local time) will help cement relationships between both countries, according to a report by Australian news outlet 2GB and 9News. READ MORE

Panic on Chandigarh-Ahmedabad IndiGo Flight as Aircraft Takes Off Within Seconds of Landing

Passengers on an IndiGo Airlines flight from Chandigarh to Ahmedabad experienced a moment of terror on Monday night when their aircraft abruptly ascended shortly after making contact with the runway at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport. READ MORE

Congress’ Adhir Defends ‘Pagla Modi’ Remark Over Rs 2,000 Row After Backlash, Says ‘People Call Him That’

Defending his ‘Pagla Modi’ comment, Congress leader Adhir Rajan Chowdhury issued a clarification and said that he was just saying what the “sentiments" of public is and was just conveying how the people are reacting to PM’s decisioin of withdrawing Rs 2000 notes. READ MORE

top videos

Virat Kohli’s Inspiring Speech After RCB’s 15 Years of No Trophy Has Fans Calling Him ‘King’

Team India’s premier batter Virat Kohli is one of the biggest icons in India and. Not only he enjoys a massive fan following but people religiously look upto him both on and off-field activities. This video which is currently going viral only shows as to why he enjoys such a massive fan following. READ MORE