News18 Evening Digest: LPG Cylinder Prices Slashes by Rs 200 And Other Top Stories

LPG Cylinder Prices Slashed by Rs 200: PM Modi’s Rakhi, Onam Gift Fuels ‘Poll Fest’ Talk

The PM Narendra Modi-led government has taken the big step of cutting the LPG cylinder prices for all by Rs 200, meaning citizens will now get a cylinder for around Rs 900, while the nearly 9.6 crore PM Ujjwala scheme beneficiaries will get a cylinder for around Rs 700, as they earlier got the Rs-200 subsidy. This was described as a Raksha Bandhan and Onam gift. READ MORE

‘Is There Roadmap? Get Instructions from Centre’: SC Seeks Timeframe to Make J&K a State Again

Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud on Tuesday asked the Attorney General and the Solicitor General of India (SG) to get instructions from the government on whether there is a time frame in view of making Jammu and Kashmir a state again. READ MORE

Kota Diaries | Will Cosmetic Steps Like Fixing Fans and Suspending Exams Arrest Student Suicides?

Install spring-loaded ceiling fans. Put up nets around buildings. Cancel weekly tests and exams for two months. Monitor their activities. These are some of the directions issued by the district administration in Kota to arrest the rising cases of suicides among students in the coaching hub. While their efficacy itself is in question, these steps, at best, are targeted at managing the statistics instead of helping the mental health of students. READ MORE

Prayagraj Tense as Schoolboy Killed for ‘Protesting Cousin’s Molestation’; Cops Say ‘It’s Rumour’

Situation was tensed in Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj on Tuesday after a class 10 student was allegedly beaten to death following a dispute with classmates belonging to a different community. Heavy police has been deployed in the city, while Khiri area’s SHO has been suspended and five accused detained. READ MORE

‘When Indira Gandhi Went to Moon’: After Rakesh Roshan Faux Pas, CM Mamata’s New Gaffe | WATCH

After being trolled for her “Rakesh Roshan on Moon" remark, West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee is at it again. This time she told a rally that former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi ‘went to the Moon’. READ MORE