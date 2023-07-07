News18 Evening Digest: Delhi Court Summons Brij Bhushan Singh, Vinod Tomar And Other Top Stories

Good Afternoon readers. In today’s edition of News18 Afternoon Digest we are covering Brij Bhusan Singh being summmoned by the Delhi court. In other stories we are looking at West Bengal Panchayat Elections and the rising tomato prices.

Brij Bhushan Singh, Vinod Tomar Summoned by Delhi Court, Will Have to Appear on July 18

Wrestling Federation of India chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh and his suspended assistant secretary Vinod Tomar were on Friday summoned by Delhi’s Rouse Avenue Court in alleged sexual harassment case. Singh will have to appear in person in the court on July 18. The court said there was sufficient evidence to proceed against the accused. READ MORE

West Bengal Panchayat Elections: Voting Tomorrow; Watching the ‘Big Bothers’ As TMC, BJP & ISF Fight it Out

As voting for the West Bengal panchayat elections will be held tomorrow (July 8), the big question on people’s mind is — Will the hot spots, which saw at least 15 deaths in the run-up, remain peaceful? At least 658 companies of Central Forces have been deployed and are expected to stay for 10 days after the polls, according to the high court order. The counting of votes will be held on July 11. READ MORE

McDonald’s ‘Drops Tomatoes’ from Menu Amid Price Hike: When Will Tomato Rates Go Down?

McDonald’s India - North and East has recently announced the temporary removal of tomatoes from its menu items due to procurement difficulties caused by seasonal issues. Although the company did not explicitly mention the rising prices of tomatoes, heavy rainfall in India has led to a significant increase in their cost. Supply chains, transportation, and crop quality have been adversely affected by these seasonal challenges. Tomato prices in cities like Delhi, Kolkata, and Uttar Pradesh have surged to Rs 130-155 per kg. READ MORE

Chandrayaan-3: 4 Yrs On, ISRO Eyes Moon Again, Scientists Confident of Historic Lunar LandingChandrayaan-3: 4 Yrs On, ISRO Eyes Moon Again, Scientists Confident of Historic Lunar Landing

There is hope and renewed confidence. Almost four years after it missed its historic lunar landing, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is all set to fly to the Moon again. Its heaviest rocket – LVM3 – is all set to lift off from Sriharikota next Friday with Chandrayaan-3. READ MORE

SatyaPrem Ki Katha Box Office: Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani’s Film Crosses Rs 50 Crore Mark

Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani starrer SatyaPrem Ki Katha remains steady at the box office even eight days after its release. The film has now crossed Rs 50 crore mark. READ MORE

Manchester United Ready To Bid £50m for Rasmus Hojlund

Manchester United have their eyes set on Atalanta striker, Rasmus Hojlund, as the Red Devils are set to prepare a 50 million euro bid to acquire the youngster. READ MORE