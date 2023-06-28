News18 Evening Digest: Man Killed, Andheri Subway Shut in Mumbai Monsoon Mayhem And Other Top Stories

Mumbai Monsoon Mayhem: Man Killed, Andheri Subway Shut & Houses Collapse; More Rain Likely

Incessant rainfall in Mumbai and Thane hit normal life on Wednesday with Andheri subway being shut for vehicular traffic, buildings collapsing and houses flooded. A man was also reported to have been killed in Malad after a tree fell on him. READ MORE

‘Siddaramaiah Was Scared, I’d Have Gone Ahead’: Shivakumar’s Remark on Steel Bridge Project Sparks Row

Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar has stirred a new controversy with a remark that is being seen as a direct attack on CM Siddaramaiah, a month after the Congress formed the government in the state. Shivakumar said during the Congress government in 2017, CM Siddaramaiah was “scared” to go ahead with a steel bridge project in Bengaluru after protests. He went on to say that if he was the chief minister, he would not have succumbed to the pressure and proceeded with the project. READ MORE

Planning at Burari Flat, 2-day Recce, 3 Gangs: How the Brazen Pragati Maidan Tunnel Robbery Was Executed

Three gangs were involved in the brazen daylight robbery that took place inside Delhi’s Pragati Maidan tunnel last Saturday, sources told News18. The gang members then fled to Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand to evade arrest. Sources also said that the amount robbed could be as high as Rs 50 lakh. READ MORE

‘Worrisome’, Says Sharad Pawar on KCR’s ‘Show of Strength’ With 600 Cars in Maharashtra

NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Tuesday objected to Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao arriving in Maharashtra with a huge motorcade, terming this attempt to “show strength” as worrisome. KCR arrived in Maharashtra with a motorcade of 600 cars on Monday. READ MORE

Rs 40 in 5 Hours? Video Of Bengaluru Auto Driver Crying Due to Low Wage Sparks Debate on Twitter

A video which is currently doing rounds on social media features an auto driver from Bengaluru. In the video, the driver can be seen shedding tears due to the extremely low wage he has been receiving since some time now. The interview has been taken in Kannada, however, the caption makes it clear as to what they are talking about. READ MORE

Delhi: 4th Runway at IGI Airport to Start Operations from July 13

As air travel increases post covid-19, Delhi’s Indira Gandhi Internation (IGI) airport becomes one of the busiest airports nationwide. To reduce the rush, and provide a seamless and better flying service to the passengers, the concerned authorities have been working on the fourth runway for quite a long time. Now, the IGI is all set to kickstart service on the long-delayed from July 13. READ MORE

Chandrayaan-3: India’s Moon Mission Set for Launch in July, Says ISRO Chief

Indian Space Research Organisation’s (ISRO) third lunar exploration mission — Chandrayaan-3 — has been scheduled to be launched somewhere between July 12 to 19. Announcing the launch, ISRO chief S Somnath said that, “currently the Chandrayaan 3 spacecraft is fully integrated. We have completed the testing…Currently, the window of opportunity for launch is between 12-19th July." READ MORE