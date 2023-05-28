News18 Evening Digest: Manipur CM Says Kuki Militants Carrying Out 'Acts of Terrorism', Confirms 33 Killed in Counterinsurgency Ops & Other Top Stories

Manipur Violence: Kuki Militants Carrying Out ‘Acts of Terrorism’, 33 Killed in Counterinsurgency Ops, Says CM

Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh on Sunday declared militants from the Kuki tribe responsible for the recent attacks on unarmed civilians in the state and called them “terrorists". He initially said 40 such militants had been eliminated in counterinsurgency operations but revised the number to 33 when pressed by the media. READ MORE

Shiv Nadar Univ Shooter Purchased ‘Show-off’ Gun for Rs 35k, Plotted Ex-Girlfriend’s Murder: Police

Anuj Kumar, the accused in the Shiv Nadar University shooting case, reportedly bought a pistol from an acquaintance with the intention of “showing off" to his friends, according to police. He approached the acquaintance to assist him in obtaining the weapon, for which he made a payment of Rs 35,000 through a UPI transaction and in cash, according reports. READ MORE

Who is Bimal Hasmukh Patel, the Architect Behind the New Parliament Building? EXPLAINED

The new Parliament building, spanning an impressive 64,500 square meters, exudes a sense of grandeur and befits India’s position as a seat of power. Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the building today, which coincided with the anniversary of his nine years in power. The event held historic significance as it also witnessed the installation of the ‘sengol’ in the new Lok Sabha chamber. READ MORE

‘Tonight’s Final is Going to be My Last Game’: CSK Star Announces IPL Retirement, Says ‘No U-turn’

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) batter Ambati Rayudu will be playing his last IPL match on Sunday night when his team will square off against Gujarat Titans (GT) at the Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium. The veteran batter confirmed the development through a tweet hours before the season finale in Ahmedabad. READ MORE

Here Is Why You’re Not Shedding Weight Despite Your Workout Efforts

Losing weight can be a challenging journey, a journey that often requires you to give it your all. However, what is especially triggering is when you’re putting in the effort and time to exercise regularly. However, if you’ve been diligently hitting the gym but the numbers on the scale refuse to budge, it’s essential to understand the possible reasons behind this frustrating plateau. READ MORE

From Scorpio N to XUV700 and Thar, Check Waiting and Pending Order For All Mahindra SUVs in India

Mahindra has been witnessing great sales figures from the past two years, post Covid-19 times. The brand also has reported decent growth in business year-on-year in the four-wheeler segment. However, due to high demand for some of the vehicles, the company is now unable to provide delivery the product on time, making customers wait for months, and even for a year. READ MORE