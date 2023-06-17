News18 Evening Digest: Manipur Sees Fresh Violence, Mobs Clash With Security Forces And Other Top Stories

Manipur: In Fresh Violence, Mobs Clash with Security Forces, Try to Torch House of BJP Leaders

Comparing Manipur to Libya, Lebanon, Nigeria and Syria, an Army veteran said that the northeast state is now “stateless". Former Army chief Ved Malik took note of the “extraordinary sad call" from the retired lieutenant general from Manipur and said that the law and order situation in the state needs “urgent attention at highest level". READ MORE

‘Tapori Language.. Insult to Hindu Gods’: Oppn Leaders Demand Apology From Filmmakers, BJP For ‘Adipurush’

Om Raut’s recent release ‘Adipurush,’ which is based on the Sanskrit Epic Ramayana has drawn strong reactions from the Opposition parties for “insulting" the Hindu religion through its “tapori" language and poor depiction of gods. READ MORE

On Day 2 of Nehru Museum Row, Surprise ‘Support’ from an Opposer: ‘Need to Show Other PMs’ Work’

The controversy over renaming of Nehru Memorial Museum and Library Society as Prime Ministers’ Museum and Library Society continued on Saturday with a surprise ‘support’ from Uddhav Thackeray’s Shiv Sena faction. Lawmaker Sanjay Raut agreed that “contribution of other PMs should be shown". READ MORE

Hundreds of Tourists Stranded as Heavy Rain Lashes North Sikkim; Army’s Rescue Ops Underway

Nearly 3,500 tourists, including at least 60 college students were stranded in North Sikkim due to incessant rainfall that caused flash floods, landslides along with several road blockages. Owing to heavy torrential rains, a road and a bridge in Chungthang was washed away leaving tourists stranded, the Indian Army informed adding that now most of the people have been rescued. READ MORE

WATCH: Brad Currie Takes One of The Best Catches of All Time During T20 Blast Match; Ben Stokes, Dinesh Karthik React

Scotland cricketer Brad Currie grabbed one of the best catches in cricket history during the Vitality T20 Blast match between Sussex and Hampshire. Currie stunned the cricketing world with his mind-blowing fielding effort near the boundary rope as he covered a good amount of ground before jumping in the air to grab an absolute stunner on Friday night. READ MORE