News18 Evening Digest: Manish Sisodia Sent to 5-Day ED Custody in Liquor Policy Case And Other Top Stories

Manish Sisodia Sent to 5-Day ED Remand in Liquor Policy Case

Former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia was sent to five-day ED remand on Friday in connection with the now-scrapped Delhi liquor policy ‘scam’ case. After Budget Session was washed out for the fifth day, Congress leaders, including Rahul, Sonia Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge, staged a protest outside Parliament, demanding JPC investigation in Adani ‘scam’. READ MORE

Karnataka Polls: BJP, Congress Tense as ‘Right’ vs ‘Left Dalit’ Fight Remains at the Centre | Analysis

Exactly 50 years ago, in 1973, B Basavalingappa, a prominent Dalit minister in the Devaraj Urs government, created a huge controversy by dismissing Kannada literature as “bhoosa” or cattle fodder. That led to a state-wide uproar and finally he was forced to resign from the Cabinet. In his defence, he clarified that his statement on Kannada literature was quoted out of context and refused to apologise. READ MORE

Will Kavitha be Held? Rumours Rife as ‘Houseful’ ED Cell May Get Vacated Next Week | EXCLUSIVE

Political circles are abuzz that BRS leader and Telangana CM’s daughter K Kavitha may be arrested after Enforcement Directorate’s questioning in the Delhi liquor policy ‘scam’. The bigger concern, however, is where will she be lodged? READ MORE

Can Rahul Gandhi be Expelled from Lok Sabha? A Look at the Rules BJP Says Congress MP Violated

Stepping up their attack on Rahul Gandhi for his “democracy under brutal attack" remark in the UK, BJP leaders, including Union ministers, have demanded an apology from the Congress leader insisting that he was “not above Parliament". READ MORE

Opinion | How PM Narendra Modi is Leading the Way for Green Growth in India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 23, 2023, addressed the first post-budget webinar on green growth saying that India has huge potential to lead the world in green energy, generate green jobs and become a lead player in the global green energy market. 13 ministries discussed six themes on green growth to chalk out a time-bound action plan for the implementation of budget announcements based on stakeholders’ inputs. READ MORE

