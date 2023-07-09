News18 Evening Digest: Honey Trap Angle in DRDO Scientist Case, Lakshya in Canada Open Finals & Other Top Stories

Hello readers, News18 brings you the evening digest, where we are covering Chargesheet in DRDO Scientist Case Reveals Clear Case of Honey Trap; Pro-Khalistani Groups Protest Outside Indian Missions in London, Canada; Controversial Posters Displayed, among other top stories.

Chargesheet in DRDO Scientist Case Reveals Clear Case of Honey Trap | Exclusive

The chargesheet filed by Maharashtra Police’s Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) in the high-profile case involving a Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) scientist reveals startling details of a honey trap operation that led to sensitive information getting leaked. READ MORE

Meet the ‘T’ Train: Vande Bharat-Vistadome Comfort, Old Steam Avatar for Electric Engine, Tourist Special

The Indian Railways will soon roll out their vintage steam engines, but with a twist. For the first time, a special heritage train has been launched that will offer the comfort of Vande Bharat and Vistadome coaches with the old-world charm intact. The trains may look like they are being hauled by steam engines of the past, but they will be electric. READ MORE

Rain News LIVE: Shah Dials Delhi LG After Record-breaking Showers, Say Sources; 5 Killed in Himachal

With knee-deep water in most places, Delhi in the 24 hours, recorded the highest rainfall in a single day in July since 1982, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. The heavy downpour also created havoc in Himachal Pradesh, where IMD has issued a ‘red alert’ for seven districts. READ MORE

Pro-Khalistani Groups Protest Outside Indian Missions in London, Canada; Controversial Posters Displayed

A pro-Khalistan protest was held outside the Indian High Commission in London on Saturday amid tight security. The protest rally had relatively low-key turnout as only 30-40 participants participated in the demonstration and the event passed off without incident. READ MORE

Canada Open: Lakshya Sen Marches Into Finals, PV Sindhu Crashes Out in Semis

Commonwealth Games champion Indian badminton star Lakshya Sen reached the summit clash of the Canada Open Super 500 tournament in Calgary as he brushed aside the challenge from Japanese shuttler Kenta Nishimoro in straight sets. READ MORE

Salman Khan Holds Cigarette While Hosting Bigg Boss OTT 2; Photo Goes Viral, Sparks Debate

Salman Khan appeared to smoke during the recent Bigg Boss OTT 2 Weekend Ka Vaar episode. On Saturday night, the actor made his way back on the sets of Bigg Boss OTT 2 to catch up on the week’s events in the Bigg Boss house and prepare contestants for elimination. Salman dressed in a formal outfit, wearing a fading blue shirt and pair of pants, and spoke to the contestants. READ MORE