News18 Evening Digest: 'Mera Ghar Poora Hindustan Hai,' Says Rahul on Getting his Govt Bungalow Back And Other Top Stories

‘Mera Ghar Poora Hindustan Hai’: Rahul Gandhi on Getting His 12 Tughlaq Lane Govt Bungalow Back

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who was reinstated as Lok Sabha MP following the Supreme Court’s stay on his conviction in the “Modi" surname case, is likely to be re-allotted his old home— the official government bungalow at 12, Tughlaq Lane in New Delhi. READ MORE

Bengaluru: SUV Driver Stalks, Molests 6-Month Pregnant Woman; Arrested

A 32-year-old pregnant woman was allegedly stalked, sexually harassed, and assaulted by an SUV driver in Karnataka’s Bengaluru, while she was returning from work earlier last week. The police arrested a 26-year-old man following the woman’s complaint regarding the incident that took place near the Electronics City area. READ MORE

No Confidence Motion LIVE: Rijiju Slams Oppn Bloc in Lok Sabha Over ‘Anti-India’ Activities; Rahul Gandhi May Speak Tomorrow

The three-day no-confidence motion began in Lok Sabha on Tuesday, with Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi opening the debate and BJP’s Nishikant Dubey leading from saffron party’s side. READ MORE

Farhan Akhtar CONFIRMS SRK’s Exit from Don 3, Teases New Don Actor: ‘I Have Long Admired…’

Farhan Akhtar has confirmed the rumours that Shah Rukh Khan will not be reprising his role of Don in the new Don film. The director, who helmed the successful Don (2006) and Don 2 (2011), took to Instagram and penned a note in which he spoke about a new actor taking forward the torch of Don. While Farhan did not confirmed the speculations suggesting that Ranveer Singh is the new Don, he hoped that fans would shower the new actor of the franchise with love. READ MORE

Manoj Tiwary Set to Come out of Retirement and Continue Playing for Bengal: Report

A week after announcing bidding goodbye to the game, former India batter Manoj Tewari has decided to reverse his decision and resume playing for Bengal. Last Thursday, he took to Instagram to announce his retirement from cricket. However, after a thorough discussion with the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB), Tiwary is planning to return. READ MORE

Ducati Announces Ranveer Singh As Brand Face, Gets First Diavel V4 of India

The luxury yet high-performance bike manufacturer Ducati announced the Bollywood Actor Ranveer Singh as their brand face in India. From now onwards, the actor will promote the brand on the internet including across his official social media handles. READ MORE