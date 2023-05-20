News18 Evening Digest: Modi's Meeting With Zelensky, PM's Ex-Aide on Rs 2,000 Note Withdrawal And Other Top Stories

Hello Readers, in today’s digest, News18 brings you the latest updates on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s first meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the PM’s former aide on the withdrawal of Rs 2000 notes and other top stories.

G7 Summit: PM Modi Meets Zelensky in Hiroshima, First Meeting Since Onset of Russia-Ukraine War

rime Minister Narendra Modi met Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in Hiroshima in Japan on Saturday, news agency ANI reported. This is the first time both leaders have met since the onset of the conflict in Ukraine in 2022. READ MORE

‘PM Modi Wasn’t Keen on Introducing Rs 2,000 Notes After Demonetisation’: Ex-Aide Explains ‘Short-Term’ Move

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was not keen on the introduction of the Rs 2,000 notes but went along with the advice of his team” — Just a day after a Reserve Bank of India (RBI) notification on withdrawal of the notes, the man who oversaw the last demonetisation in 2016, spoke exclusively to News18.com, making it clear that the recall should not be seen as demonetisation at all. READ MORE

READ MORE Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday said the Centre deliberately waited for the Supreme Court’s summer vacation period as it introduced the “illegal" ordinance to establish the National Capital Civil Services Authority.

READ MORE Bollywood superstar Salman Khan along with his family is reportedly planning to build a plush hotel in Mumbai. Buzz is that the Khans are building the same at a ‘prime location’, and have locked in a sea-facing plot at Bandra’s Carter Road.

READ MORE The income tax department has proposed to exempt Sebi-registered FPIs, pension funds and SWFs from the purview of angel tax. The Finance Act, 2023, had amended Section 56(2)(viib) of the I-T Act, thereby bringing overseas investment in unlisted closely held companies, except DPIIT-recognised startups, under the angel tax net.