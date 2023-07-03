News18 Evening Digest: NCP's Big Action Against Rebel MLAs After Ajit Pawar Coup and Other Top Stories

Hello readers, in today’s digest, News18 brings you the latest update on NCP’s action against rebel MLAs who supported Ajit Pawar and other top stories.

Sharad Pawar Removes Praful Patel, Sunil Tatkare From NCP for ‘Anti-Party Activities’

The NCP on Monday initiated the process of immediately disqualifying all nine "rebels", a day after Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar claimed control over the party and became the second deputy chief minister of Maharashtra. Congress said the move was expected, but was delayed as Sharad Pawar's nephew was negotiating for the seat of Chief Minister.

Move Over Anil Kapoor, Bengal Guv CV Anand Bose is the New ‘Nayak’ in Town. But Not Everyone is Impressed

If you are a cinema buff, chances are that you would have watched Anil Kapoor's cult classic 'Nayak' and whistled and cheered on the aam-aadmi-turned-CM hero when he takes on goons in an effort to change the face of his state. As the panchayat elections draw near in West Bengal, it seems Governor CV Anand Bose is taking a leaf out of Kapoor's cine book to ensure law and order in the state — much to the chagrin of the ruling Trinamool Congress.

If Muslim Personal Laws are Integral to Islam, Why Does Everyone Want to Run to US or Europe: Kerala Governor

If Muslim Personal Law is so integral to practising Islam, why is there no fatwa on Muslims against living in countries that don't allow for such personal laws, Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan asked during an exclusive interview with News18.

Teary-Eyed Dulquer Salmaan Says ‘I Haven’t Slept In A While’ In Cryptic Post, Leaves Fans Worried

Dulquer Salmaan left his fans concerned after he shared a cryptic video post on Sunday night, stating that he had not slept well in a while. The actor has now taken down the post from his Instagram account. However, Dulquer fans are circulating the screenshots of his now-deleted post on Twitter.

‘He’s Pulling Off Shots I Never Did’: AB de Villiers on Suryakumar Yadav Being Called His ‘Indian Replica’

It's been over two years since Suryakumar Yadav made his international debut and in a short period, he established himself as the world's premier T20 batter. His record speaks for itself. In 48 T20Is, Suryakumar has 1675 runs at 46.52 and boasts of an outstanding strike-rate of 175.76. He has struck three centuries and 13 half-centuries in the format.