News18 Evening Digest: New Bill Introduced By Amit Shah Replaces IPC, Repeals Sedition And Other Top Stories

Hello, readers! In today’s evening digest News18 brings to you the latest updates on the new bill intoduced in the Parliament by Amit Shah, Hawaiii Wildfire and other stories.

Bill to Replace IPC Introduced: Sedition Repealed; Clauses for Crimes Against State, Secession

The Central government, on the last day of the monsoon session on Friday, introduced three important bills – replacing the Indian Penal Code (IPC), Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) and Evidence Act — which will change the architecture of the crime and punishment system. The bills, which will now be referred to a select committee, will take a while to come into effect. READ MORE

Rising India – She Shakti: Faith and Self-Belief the Key, Says Social Entrepreneur Leesa Mohanty

Self-belief and faith is important for women entrepreneurs to make their mark, social entrepreneur Leesa Mohanty said at Network18’s Rising India – She Shakti event on Friday. READ MORE

We’ve to Get to The Ocean’: Hawaii Wildfire Survivors Recall How They Escaped Inferno

The historic Hawaiian town of Lahaina is now in charred ruins as the death toll rose to 55. The US government has said that it is one of the deadliest disasters in Hawaii’s history. READ MORE

Royal Enfield Launched The First-Ever Streetwind Eco Riding Jacket, Crafted Sustainably

Royal Enfield has proudly introduced the Streetwind Eco Riding Jacket. It is the first ever jacket made from sustainable material. READ MORE

Gadar 2 Movie Review: Even Sunny Deol Is Not Enough To Save This Tacky Sequel

Gadar Movie Review: It’s 2001 and it was my first year in college. Being a film enthusiast, the idea of bunking college and watching a movie with friends was really exciting. When Sunny Deol’s Gadar and Aamir Khan’s Lagaan hit the theatres that year, I simply couldn’t miss either of them. My classmates and I decided to watch the Sunny Deol starrer first. We went to watch the movie at Gaiety, a single-screen cinema in suburban Mumbai. The 900-odd-seater theatre was packed with Sunny Deol fans who would whistle and clap at every dialogue and dance to his songs. We could barely hear any dialogue. We decided to watch it again and the experience was similar. People were tossing coins on the screen as a token of love for the movie. It was only after a few weeks and on my third watch, I could hear and see the film without any noise. READ MORE

Virat Kohli Highest Earning Indian From Instagram, Cristiano Ronaldo Tops the List; Here’s How Much They Charge

Cricket in India is like a religion and cricketers from our nation are treated no less than celebrities. Therefore, it should come as no surprise that former Indian captain Virat Kohli is the highest-earning Indian on Instagram. READ MORE