News18 Evening Digest: New Video Shows Two Women From Bengal 'Stripped Naked' And Other Top Stories

Amid Outrage Over Manipur Video, New Clip from Bengal Shows 2 Women Being ‘Stripped Naked’

The BJP, on Saturday, alleged that two tribal women were stripped naked and tortured a few days ago in West Bengal’s Malda district. The video clip comes right amid the outrage pouring in over the May 4 Manipur video. READ MORE

‘Ladli Behna Gamechanger in MP, CM Shivraj Chouhan Neither Tired Nor Retired’: State BJP Chief | Exclusive

The new ‘Mukhyamantri Ladli Behna Yojana’ is a gamechanger for the BJP in Madhya Pradesh, said state president VD Sharma. Nearly 45 lakh Muslim women in the state are getting Rs 1,000 per month under the scheme, he added. READ MORE

Can Conduct Our Own Ops in Afghanistan, Says US. Does it Mean Relief for Pak from TTP?

The US State Department said it retains the ability to conduct its own operations in the Afghanistan region despite the promises made by the Taliban regime. “We retain the ability to conduct our own operations in the region to ensure that, regardless of any promises that the Taliban makes and regardless of their relative ability or willingness to uphold them, that we retain the right to protect American interests,” Matthew Miller, spokesperson for the US State Department, said. READ MORE

When Akshay Kumar Changed His Original Name Inspired By This Bollywood Actor

There was a time in the Hindi film industry when before becoming stars, actors used to change their names. Be it Dilip Kumar, Madhubala, Jeetendra or Rajesh Khanna, this formula proved to be a hit for many stars. They reached the pinnacle of their careers with their exceptional choice of scripts and powerful performances. Even Akshay Kumar changed his name from Rajeev Bhatia. Do you know why? Today, let’s dig deep into how Rajeev Bhatia came to be known as Akshay Kumar. His name change also has a connection with the 90s actor Kumar Gaurav. READ MORE

Indonesian Fitness Influencer Dies in Freak Gym Accident After 210-Kg Barbell Falls on His Neck

Indonesian fitness influencer and bodybuilder Justyn Vicky died while strength training in a freak gym accident. The incident took place on July 15, when the 33-year-old bodybuilder broke his neck while trying to squat-press 210-kilogram weight with a single spotter behind him at a gym in Bali. READ MORE

‘No Matter What People Say..’: Former India Cricketer’s Honest Response After Virat Kohli’s 29th Test Century

Virat Kohli will be a ‘relived’ man after hitting his first century in an away Test match in five years, says former India wicketkeeper Deep Dasgupta. While Kohli himself said that milestone’s don’t matter and it’s the impact that he will be remembered for, Dasgupta says numbers do matter as it’s how the society judges you. READ MORE