News18 Evening Digest: No Intelligence Failure in Nuh, Says Haryana Top Cop; SC Begins Hearing Pleas Challenging Abrogation Of Article 370 & Other Top Stories

Hello, readers! In today’s evening digest, News18 brings to you the latest updates on the Haryana violence, the Opposition’s no-confidence motion in Parliament, the hearing of pleas challenging the abrogation of article 370 in SC, and other latest stories.

No Intelligence Failure in Nuh, 44 FIRs and 116 Arrested So Far for Violence, Says Haryana Top Cop | Exclusive

There was no intelligence failure in Haryana where six people were killed and several injured after a mob attacked a Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) procession, pelting stones and setting cars on fire, Mamta Singh, ADG Law & Order, Haryana, clarified on Wednesday. READ MORE

One Take | PM’s Confidence vs INDIA’s No-Trust: On Aug 10, BJP’s Power Hitter Modi May Set the Ball Rolling for 2024 Polls

August 8-10 will see the 28th no-confidence motion, as the opposition front, Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA), will try to corner Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the Manipur issue. READ MORE

‘Integration of J&K in India Unquestionable’, Says Kapil Sibal in SC | All About Article 370, Its Abrogation

Senior Advocate Kapil Sibal on Wednesday submitted before the Supreme Court that integration of Jammu and Kashmir in India “is unquestionable, was unquestionable and will always remain unquestionable.” A five-judge Constitution Bench of the top court on Wednesday started the day-to-day hearing of a batch of petitions challenging the abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution that bestowed special status on the erstwhile State of Jammu and Kashmir. READ MORE

GST Council Meeting Live Updates: ‘Rollback Of 28% GST Rate On Online Gaming Seems Unlikely’

The Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council is expected to deliberate on the inclusion of virtual digital asset transactions, payments, and winnings in online gaming under the 28 percent tax bracket, based on their full face value, during today’s meeting on August 2. FOLLOW LIVE UPDATED

Ashoka University Slammed for ‘Half-Baked’, ‘Bogus’ Research Paper Hinting ‘Vote Manipulation’ in 2019

Ashoka University is in the midst of a controversy after one of its research papers hinted at vote manipulation by the ruling BJP in the 2019 General Elections. READ MORE

QR740, Los Angeles-Doha Qatar Airways Flight Declares Full Emergency, Diverted to Edinburgh

A Qatar Airways flight, QR740, heading from Los Angeles to Doha has declared full emergency and was diverted to Edinburgh. Although no official announcement has come in, the flight was being tracked by a lot of users. READ MORE

‘Imran’s Trash’: Pak Min Khawaja Asif Faces Backlash for Sexism but Does Not Apologise

Pakistan defence minister Khawaja Asif is yet to tender an apology for his sexist remarks on female members in the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, which he made in the Parliament a week ago. READ MORE

Kriti Sanon Glows Under The Mexican Sun, Looks Breathtaking In New Video From Mexico Vacay

Kiti Sanon recently marked her birthday with an intimate gathering surrounded by her loved ones during her Las Vegas trip. Sharing glimpses of the celebration, Kriti warmed the hearts of her followers by giving a sneak peek through her social media posts. However, it appears that the birthday magic has yet to fade, as Kriti has now graced her Instagram feed with a new set of picturesque moments from her Mexican escapade. READ MORE

Pawan Kalyan Is The Only Indian Actor Who Hasn’t Played This Role

Power Star Pawan Kalyan is currently the centre of attention due to his latest release Bro, which is directed by Samuthirakani. His fans are reportedly expressing disappointment with his choice of only starring in remakes. Bro is the Telugu version of Samuthirakani’s original film Vinodhaya Sitham. READ MORE

Zomato Requests ‘Ankita From Bhopal’ to Stop Sending Food to Ex But it is ‘Payback’ at its Best

Zomato, where food delivery meets a dash of spice and a pinch of humour, this food giant never fails to keep its social media presence sizzling by serving up extra ‘spicy’ tweets on Twitter. Whether they’re joining the latest trends or creating trends of their own, Zomato always ‘delivers’ fun to its loyal social media fanbase. In their latest tweet, Zomato made a hilarious request that left the internet in stitches. READ MORE