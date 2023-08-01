CHANGE LANGUAGE
News18 Evening Digest: Fresh Clashes in Gurugram, Internet Shut; Intel Alerts in Delhi And Other Top Stories

Curated By: News Desk

News18.com

Last Updated: August 01, 2023, 18:14 IST

New Delhi, India

At least five people have been killed and many others, including several policemen, injured as mobs in Haryana's Nuh district tried to stop a Vishva Hindu Parishad procession, pelting stones and setting cars on fire, officials said. Image/ANI

Read the latest on the aftereffects of the Nuh violence, Jaipur-Mumbai train firing; and other top stories this evening.

‘Hi-Tech Terror Attack Bigger than 26/11’: What ISIS Duo Was Planning for Mumbai | Exclusive from Intel Sources

The two men arrested by the Pune Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS), in connection with a National Investigation Agency (NIA) case in Rajasthan, wanted to carry out a “much bigger attack than the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks”, at multiple locations using technology, top intelligence sources told CNN-News18. READ MORE

Nuh Violence: Intel Alerts for Delhi, UP Districts Bordering Haryana; Eyes on Social Media, WhatsApp

Central intelligence agencies have hinted at the ripple effects of the Nuh violence in districts of Delhi and Uttar Pradesh bordering Haryana. Three inputs have been sent in the past 18 hours asking the police of these districts to secure religious places. READ MORE

Jaipur-Mumbai Train Firing: What Drove RPF Constable to Shoot Dead His Senior, 3 Passengers?

Railway Protection Force (RPF) constable Chetan Singh was remanded on Tuesday by a Mumbai Court to the custody of the Government Railway Police till August 7 for shooting dead his senior official and three passengers on board the Jaipur-Mumbai Central Express train. READ MORE

‘Dairy Farmers Are Suffering… Why is There a Hue & Cry?’: Karnataka Milk Body Justifies Price Hike of Nandini Products

It all began with the dairy farmers urging the Karnataka government to give them a better price for procuring milk, which is now selling at Rs 24 per litre in some places. Thus, the Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF) increased the prices of milk, curd and other products under its brand, Nandini, by Rs 3, giving in to the demand of the farmers. READ MORE

first published:August 01, 2023, 18:14 IST
last updated:August 01, 2023, 18:14 IST