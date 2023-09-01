News18 Evening Digest: We Will Rest Only After Defeating Modi, Says Lalu And Other Top Stories

In today’s edition of News18 Evening Digest, we are covering the third meeting of INDIA bloc leaders convened in Mumbai today. In other news, we are looking at preparations undertaken by the government ahead of the G20 summit in New Delhi.

INDIA Mumbai Meet LIVE: We Will Rest Only After Defeating Modi, Says Lalu Prasad; Seat-sharing to be Finalised Soon

Leaders of at least 26 opposition parties under the INDIA alliance held talks in Mumbai on Thursday to come up with a concrete roadmap and develop a structure for cooperation among the alliance partners to take on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. READ MORE

Operation Trishul Aims to Keep Borders Safe During G20: Top Govt Sources | Exclusive

The Indian Air Force’s ‘Operation Trishul’ — a major training exercise in the northern sector along the borders with China and Pakistan – has been deliberately planned from September 4 and 14, keeping the G20 summit in New Delhi from September 8-10 in mind, according to top government sources. READ MORE

Aditya-L1 Solar Mission: Countdown Begins For India’s First Sun Expedition | Know Details

Aditya-L1 Solar Mission: After the success of its lunar landing programme - Chandrayaan-3, the Indian Space Research Organisation is now set to make history with the launch of its new mission to study the Sun. Aditya-L1 Solar Mission is India’s first mission to explore the Sun. READ MORE

12-Year-Old Found Dead Under Mattress at Ashram-School Owned by BJP MLA in Maharashtra’s Wardha

The body of a 12-year-old student was found under a mattress at an ashram-cum-school owned by BJP MLA Dadarao Keche on Wednesday night, sending shockwaves across Wardha district in Maharashtra. READ MORE

Jawan Advance Booking: SRK’s Film Sells 41.5K Tickets; Costliest Ones Priced At A Whopping Rs 2400

Shah Rukh Khan is back with one of the biggest mass spectacles of the year with Atlee’s Jawan. The film which is barely a week away from its release has truly gripped the fans with the intense trailer that was dropped on Thursday. With the advance bookings now open for Atlee’s magnum opus, tickets as costly as ₹2.4K are being sold out at a break-neck pace, creating the hype around Jawan even more. READ MORE

IND vs PAK: Unsettled India Face World No.1 Pakistan in Their Asia Cup 2023 Opener

The stage is set for another chapter in the history of the India vs Pakistan rivalry as the two arch-rivals will clash against each other on September 2 at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Pallekele. The world witnessed a masterclass of Virat Kohli when the two teams met each other last time in the 2022 T20 World Cup. “Kohli goes down the ground, Kohli goes out of the ground" - these were Harsha Bhogle’s words when the Indian batting maestro showcased his brilliance with a lofted check-drive off Harsi Rauf’s delivery. The stunning six haunted the Pakistan team as it changed the game in India’s favour and they won one of the most thrilling contests between the two teams. READ MORE