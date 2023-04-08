News18 Evening Digest: Over 6,000 New Covid Cases in 24 Hours, No Masking Up Yet And Other Top Stories

Covid Surge: Over 6,000 Cases in 24 Hrs But Only 6% Masking Up or Avoiding Crowded Public Spaces

Amid a surge in Covid cases, only 6 percent of the people are complying with precautions like wearing masks in crowded public spaces or even avoiding them altogether. People are displaying a poor understanding of Covid-appropriate behaviour as most feel that wearing a mask indoors is not critical, where the risk of spread is the highest. READ MORE

Punjab Ex-CM Charanjit Channi to Join BJP? Speculation Rife Amid Sidhu’s Return & Jalandhar Bypoll

Speculations are rife that former Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi is likely to join the Bharatiya Janata Party. Sources told News18 that he met a few BJP leaders in Punjab, even as Congress tried to placate him. READ MORE

‘First Tackle Terror, Then Hold Polls’: Pak Army, Govt Reach Consensus at NSC Meet

The Pakistan National Security Committee (NSC) held a meeting on Friday where they decided to launch an “all-out comprehensive operation” on terror outfits threatening the nation’s stability before holding elections. READ MORE

‘Will Chop Off Tongue’: TN Cong Leader Booked Over Remark During Protest Against Rahul’s LS Ouster

Amid an ongoing uproar from Congress leaders against Rahul Gandhi’s Lok Sabha disqualification, several Tamil Nadu party leaders held a protest in Dindigul. This is when a remark made by Congress Dindigul district president Manikandan sparked a row for which an FIR was filed against him under three sections including section 153B of the IPC on Saturday. READ MORE

Mumbai: 3 Terrorists from Pakistan Have Entered City Via Dubai, Claims Unknown Person; Cops Hunt Caller

Mumbai police’s control room on Saturday received a call saying three terrorists have entered the city. The caller claimed that three terrorists belonging to Pakistan arrived in Mumbai via Dubai on Friday morning, according to sources. READ MORE

Worried About Finances? You’re Not Alone, 63% Indians To Cut Non-Essential Spending, PwC Survey

Consumers globally are weighed down by concerns around cost of living and personal finances. Around 74% of Indian respondents say they are concerned about their personal finance situation, as opposed to 50% globally. READ MORE

