CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Delhi RainTemple LawDelhi HistoryNITI Aayog MeetingDaam Virus
Home » India » News18 Evening Digest: PM Chairs NITI Aayog Meet; Kejriwal, Kharge Booked Over 'Inciteful' Remarks & Other Top Stories
2-MIN READ

News18 Evening Digest: PM Chairs NITI Aayog Meet; Kejriwal, Kharge Booked Over 'Inciteful' Remarks & Other Top Stories

Curated By: News Desk

News18.com

Last Updated: May 27, 2023, 17:05 IST

New Delhi, India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the 8th Governing Council meeting of NITI Aayog, in New Delhi, Saturday, May 27, 2023. (PTI Photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the 8th Governing Council meeting of NITI Aayog, in New Delhi, Saturday, May 27, 2023. (PTI Photo)

We are also covering: Haryana CM Stuck for Hours, Faces Public Wrath In Mahendragarh During Jan Samvad Yatra; Bill Gates' 'Russian Lover' Was in Contact with Kremlin Spy Anna Chapman: Report and more

Hello Readers, in today’s digest, News18 brings you the latest updates on NITI Ayog annual meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, FIR on opposition leaders for remarks against parliament inauguration and other top stories.

PM Modi Chairs NITI Aayog Meeting; Mamata, Kejriwal Among 8 CMs Who Skipped

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday chaired the eighth Governing Council meeting of NITI Aayog. The meeting which will deliberate on several issues including, health, skill development, women empowerment and infrastructure development, with an aim to make India a developed nation by 2047, began in Delhi on Saturday. As many as eight chief ministers, all from states not ruled by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) or its allies, skipped the meeting on Saturday. READ MORE

New Parliament Building Inauguration LIVE: Kejriwal, Kharge Booked Over ‘Inciteful’ Remarks

A complaint was filed against Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and others for making incite-full statements citing the caste of President Droupadi Murmu regarding the event of the inauguration of the new Parliament building with the intent to promote enmity among communities/groups and trying to create distrust for GoI to fulfil their political motives which are an office u/s 121,153A,505 and 34 IPC. READ MORE

Haryana CM Stuck for Hours, Faces Public Wrath In Mahendragarh During Jan Samvad Yatra

Not all is going well with Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar’s ongoing on-the-spot grievance redressal programme named Jan Samvad (public connect). Khattar, who is in Delhi on Saturday to attend the eighth Governing Council meeting of NITI Aayog, is reportedly facing the wrath of the public in the Mahendragarh district over the announcement of a sub-tehsil a day earlier. READ MORE

Bill Gates’ ‘Russian Lover’ Was in Contact with Kremlin Spy Anna Chapman: Report
Days after it was revealed that convicted American sex offender Jeffrey Epstein blackmailed Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates for having an ‘affair’ with a Russian bridge player, a new report has claimed that the woman was an associate of a Russian spy. READ MORE
What’s the ‘X Date’ for the US Debt Ceiling? How It’s Calculated | EXPLAINED
President Joe Biden recently said that Democratic and Republican negotiators were on the verge of resolving a debt ceiling standoff, as the deadline for a potentially catastrophic US default was pushed back to June 5. “It’s very close and I’m optimistic," Biden told reporters at the White House. “I’m hopeful we’ll know by tonight whether we’re going to be able to have a deal." READ MORE
top videos

    About the Author
    News Desk
    The News Desk is a team of passionate editors and writers who break and analyse the most important events unfolding in India and abroad. From live upd...Read More
    Tags:
    1. News18 Digest
    2. niti ayog
    3. Narendra Modi
    first published:May 27, 2023, 17:05 IST
    last updated:May 27, 2023, 17:05 IST