News18 Evening Digest: PM Chairs NITI Aayog Meet; Kejriwal, Kharge Booked Over 'Inciteful' Remarks & Other Top Stories

Hello Readers, in today’s digest, News18 brings you the latest updates on NITI Ayog annual meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, FIR on opposition leaders for remarks against parliament inauguration and other top stories.
PM Modi Chairs NITI Aayog Meeting; Mamata, Kejriwal Among 8 CMs Who Skipped
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday chaired the eighth Governing Council meeting of NITI Aayog. The meeting which will deliberate on several issues including, health, skill development, women empowerment and infrastructure development, with an aim to make India a developed nation by 2047, began in Delhi on Saturday. As many as eight chief ministers, all from states not ruled by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) or its allies, skipped the meeting on Saturday. READ MORE
New Parliament Building Inauguration LIVE: Kejriwal, Kharge Booked Over ‘Inciteful’ Remarks
A complaint was filed against Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and others for making incite-full statements citing the caste of President Droupadi Murmu regarding the event of the inauguration of the new Parliament building with the intent to promote enmity among communities/groups and trying to create distrust for GoI to fulfil their political motives which are an office u/s 121,153A,505 and 34 IPC. READ MORE
Haryana CM Stuck for Hours, Faces Public Wrath In Mahendragarh During Jan Samvad Yatra
Not all is going well with Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar’s ongoing on-the-spot grievance redressal programme named Jan Samvad (public connect). Khattar, who is in Delhi on Saturday to attend the eighth Governing Council meeting of NITI Aayog, is reportedly facing the wrath of the public in the Mahendragarh district over the announcement of a sub-tehsil a day earlier. READ MORE