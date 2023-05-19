News18 Evening Digest: PM Modi Arrives in Japan, To Meet Ukraine Prez Zelensky First Time Since War And Other Top Stories

PM Modi, Ukraine President Zelensky to Meet in Hiroshima, First Meeting Since Onset of War

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky in Hiroshima on the sidelines of the G7 Summit. This is the first time both leaders are meeting in person since the onset of the war in Ukraine. READ MORE

Gyanvapi Mosque Case: SC Defers Scientific Survey of ‘Shivling’, Stays Allahabad HC’s Carbon Dating Order

The Supreme Court on Friday deferred the “scientific survey”, including carbon dating, of a “Shivling” said to have been found at the Gyanvapi mosque complex in Varanasi during a videographic survey last year. READ MORE

‘Not About Hijab or Halal. Our Own State Govt Did Not…’: RSS Cadre on BJP Performance in Coastal K’taka

Around a week since the Karnataka election results, distinctly different scenes are playing out in the Congress and the BJP. The former is trying to analyse the political ramifications of making Siddaramaiah the Chief Minister, while RSS-BJP seniors are busy dissecting how the Hindutva plank failed in the coastal Karnataka region. READ MORE

Aryan Khan Case: Sameer Wankhede, Accused of Demanding Bribe from SRK, Gets Relief from Arrest Till May 22

Former Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) zonal director Sameer Wankhede, who has been accused of demanding a Rs 25 crore bribe from superstar Shah Rukh Khan for not implicating his son Aryan Khan in the Cordelia cruise drug bust case, has been granted relief from arrest by the Bombay High Court until May 22. READ MORE

‘Landing’ in NIA Net: 2 Wanted Aides of Terrorist Arshdeep Held At Delhi Airport | Exclusive

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday arrested two wanted associates of Canada-based ‘listed terrorist’ Arshdeep Singh Dalla. The duo — Amritpal Singh, alias Ammy, and Amritk Singh, both hailing from Punjab — was nabbed in an early morning operation, as they arrived at the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) from Manila, Philippines, where they have been living. READ MORE

‘Not Justice But Celebration of Our Culture’: In Tamil Nadu, DMK, BJP Claim Credit for SC’s Jallikattu Verdict

Political parties in Tamil Nadu unanimously hailed the Supreme Court’s “historic verdict” to uphold the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (Tamil Nadu Amendment) Act, 2017, and Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (Conduct of Jallikattu) Rules, 2017, allowing the conduct of the traditional sport. READ MORE