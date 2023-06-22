News18 Evening Digest: PM Modi 'Chats' With Bidens in US, Has Dinner with Them And Other Top Stories

In today’s edition of News18 Evening Digest, we are covering PM Modi’s US visit. In other stories, we are looking at the latest developments in the rescue operation for the missing Titanic submersible.

PM Modi in US LIVE: Modi ‘Chats’ with Bidens, Has Dinner with Them, BJP Leaders Say ‘Whole World Praising PM

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi was seen chatting with US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden before entering the White House for dinner, several BJP leaders in India hailed his US trip. READ MORE

Biden & Modi to Announce Deal on Drones: What are MQ-9 ‘Reapers’ & Why Does India Need Them?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Joe Biden will on Thursday announce a mega deal on the purchase of General Atomics MQ-9 “Reaper" armed drones by India, the White House has said, a move which would further bolster India’s national security and surveillance capabilities not only in the Indian Ocean but also along the frontier with China. READ MORE

An Andhra Mom’s Revenge Story: Woman Kills Ex-lover for Son’s Murder

In a shocking case of revenge, a woman in Andhra Pradesh killed a man accused of murdering her son by slitting his throat one-and-half-year ago. The incident took place on Tuesday night and the woman surrendered to the police on Wednesday morning. READ MORE

‘Decision Wasn’t Easy’: Bengal Ex-CM Buddhadeb Bhattacharya’s Daughter on Sex-Change Surgery

Suchetana Bhattacharya, the only ‘son’ of former Chief Minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharya has decided to undergo sex reassignment surgery (SRS), calling it “difficult but not impossible." READ MORE

ICC, BCCI Reject Pakistan’s Request to Change Venues for ODI World Cup 2023 Games: Report

Pakistan’s request to swap the venues of their ODI World Cup 2023 matches against Australia and Afghanistan has reportedly been turned down by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the global governing body ICC. READ MORE

Wife of Missing Pilot on Titanic Submersible is Descendant of Couple Who Died When Ship Sank | Explained

Stockton Rush, who is the CEO of OceanGate, was operating a submersible that went missing while exploring the Titanic wreckage. His wife, Wendy Rush is a descendant of two wealthy first-class passengers who lost their lives when the Titanic sank in 1912, according to historical records, as per a report by the New York Times. Her great-great-grandparents were Isidor and Ida Straus, and Isidor Straus was a co-owner of Macy’s department store, born in 1845. READ MORE